Arsenal fans are plotting ways to stop Chelsea. Plus, Dembele, Abraham, Berahino, Howe, Walcott.
Chelsea want revenge against Arsenal, Jose Mourinho must step up, and Mike Dean is pulling double duty.
Have we gone back in time to October? Plus, would you sign N'Golo Kante over any other player?
It's a large gossip. Griezmann, Lindelof, Hart and Aguero are in, while Alli will cost £85m. Sheesh.
It can only ever be a home win for Chelsea. And Cheeky is Macho Man Randy Savage if Spurs don't win.
Deulofeu aims to salvage a career which flagged on Merseyside. Learn from new teammate Suso...
This article was published last March, but with Wenger's recent claims over N'Golo Kante, it's worth another look.
Tony Bellew has slammed Rio Ferdinand and "people" in general for criticising Pogba & Lingard.
Patrick Kluivert had no choice but to let David Luiz move to Chelsea, according to reports.
Mourinho thinks rest of the United squad need to help lift the goalscoring burden on Ibrahimovic.
Jose Mourinho says United won't be participating in negotiations for "impossible deals" this summer.
Antonio Conte says Chelsea must be be wary of the dangers of the Premier League title run-in.
Boss Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero remains central to his plans at Manchester City.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has told his players to learn from last season's title race.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman expects improvements from his trimmed-down squad.
Mesut Ozil doesn't have the "capacity" to perform consistently for Arsenal, according Marcel Desailly.
Arsene Wenger has revealed that he tried to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante twice in the past.
Liverpool have made a big defensive blunder by letting their "best defender" join Palace, says Rio.
Aidy Boothroyd 'honoured' to be confirmed as the new England Under-21s permanent manager.
