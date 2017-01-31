Let's face it, that was a disaster. We have lots of mails on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp...
Memphis Depay has stated that he did not have a "bad relationship" with Jose Mourinho.
It is so patently cheating, and yet so obviously the smartest and most efficient thing to do...
Is Serge Gnabry coming home any time soon? Not according to Wenger. But he has more news...
Roberto Carlos, Roberto Carlos' free-kicks and Roberto Carlos' thighs almost graced these shores.
Arsene Wenger admits £33.8m central midfielder Granit Xhaka is not a great tackler. Sure.
The decision hasn't worked out too well for Josh McEachran. He's in the Championship with Brentford.
"When I don't behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right."
There's been a fair bit of business so far. Some of which you probably missed...
Jose Mourinho does that thing where he doesn't say much but says just enough on Arsene.
If Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling, Coutinho could still leave. Carra says so. And he's right.
Jose Mourinho ranks Jesse Lingard ahead of Anthony Martial in his winger pecking order. So yeah...
Here comes Raymond Verheijen, adding insult to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's latest injury.
Rio Ferdinand has launched a scathing attack on West Ham rebel Dimitri Payet.
Chelsea want Craig Gordon, but Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers won't let his keeper go.
"Is it my job to get a fine by speaking about these things?" Klopp asks, complaining about refs.
Jurgen Klopp has BLASTED the wind. It didn't seem to affect Southampton all that much...
Three awards from one game? Sue us. No, don't. We had enough of that from Martin O'Neill.
Southampton kept Liverpool out at one end again before scoring one at the other. They're in the EFL Cup final.
