Welbeck, Karius, Lincoln, Mazzarri, Karanka, Sutton and yes, sorry, FA Cup 'magic'. It's all in here...
United enjoy making FA Cup progress as Fellaini and Schweinsteiger score in Old Trafford cruise...
"That’s why everyone will have a Liverpool shirt come Tuesday night." That's optimistic, Steven.
Sanchez to Atletico, Zaha to Tottenham, new Lallana deal and Paredes in at Liverpool...
Jurgen Klopp isn't in the mood for panicking despite Liverpool's dreadful start to 2017...
"If you cannot play in this type of game then we will have a problem." Pochettino is not impressed...
West Ham have agreed a £25million fee with Marseille for the sale of Dimitri Payet...
Just 10 changes for promotion-chasing Leeds in their FA Cup tie at non-league Sutton. It showed...
Hull became the latest top-flight team to chuck in the FA Cup when they were show up at Fulham...
Former United outcast Schweinsteiger will be included again in Mourinho's European squad...
Another Premier League team picking reserves and crashing out. Poor form...
The Mail on Sunday say Arsenal would give Griezmann more than £250,000 a week. This started early...
Stoke forward Bojan Krkic has joined Bundesliga club Mainz on loan for the rest of the season
Lineker, saddened by Klopp's treatment of the FA Cup, feels that Liverpool made a huge mistake...
Never has missing a penalty for you country been so cheered thousands of miles away...
Gerrard doesn't want to name names, but jumping into management before you're ready is stupid...
Wenger was unsure whether Welbeck could get back after serious injury. Never doubt him...
Beckham was talking to Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs. No Spice Girls tracks, sadly...
Danny Welbeck scored a brace on his first start since May 2016 to help Arsenal into the FA Cup 5th round.
