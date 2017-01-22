Brilliant from Manchester City, but still let down by their flaws. Oh yeah, and the bloody ref...
Man City had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Tottenham after chucking away a two-goal lead.
Spurs defender Kyle Walker insists he had to try something in an attempt to "put off" Raheem Sterling.
Everyone wants to praise Wayne Rooney after breaking Sir Bobby's United record...
A brace from Andy Carroll secured the points for West Ham as they beat Middlesbrough 3-1.
Wayne Rooney has now become a Manchester United legend, according to Jose Mourinho.
West Brom downed Sunderland 2-0 thanks to two brilliant first-half strikes at The Hawthorns.
Benik Afobe snatched a point for Bournemouth as they twice came from behind to draw.
Liverpool lost 3-2 at home to Swansea City to seriously dent their Premier League title hopes
Seamus Coleman scored late on to rescue a 1-0 victory for Everton on the road at Crystal Palace.
Have Marseille given up? Or have they lodged a new £26m bid? Plus Silva, Nasri and Townsend updates.
Jose Mourinho says Luke Shaw is not playing for Manchester United as he is "having a difficult period".
A 'shock admission'? Hardly. But it does show that the pressure is getting to Pep Guardiola.
Joey Barton claims that he could have joined Arsenal in 2011. That's news to Arsene Wenger.
Those words come from the mouth of Adnan Januzaj, for what it's worth. They are close friends...
Can Spurs cope as favourites against Man City? How will Costa respond to his telling off? Who is Pogba battling?
Mourinho would back retrospective action against players who dive in the box. Poor Ashley Young.
There's been a fair bit of business so far. Some of which you probably missed...
Sol Campbell has outlined his plans to become "one of the greatest managers this country has produced".
