This still means something to lower-league clubs. Plus, Tottenham wishes, Paul Merson have a point and more...
"Wednesday, the best team we can play, that’s how it is," said the Liverpool manager.
And he really must be desperate if he thinks Oumar Niasse might be the answer.
"I want to continue the adventure here in this family of Arsenal," says the Gunners' back-up striker.
The Brazilian is likely to get some "minutes" against Southampton while James Milner is back.
Sorry, but what the hell does that mean? Johnny is confused for a reason - it makes no sense.
That'll be Frenchman Thierry Henry, the man Merson believes Hull should have made manager.
Paul Merson and Phil Thompson really don't like a foreigner getting the Hull City job. Long live the Brits.
If Mauricio Pochettino is to be tempted away from Tottenham in the future, it won't be to Barca.
That man is Ivan Rakitic. Plus, Milan want Memphis and Bournemouth want Liverpool men.
Julian Brandt says that he would have no problem turning down interest from Liverpool or other clubs.
Dirk Kuyt had the chance to join Tottenham a year before his move to Liverpool. He declined.
Spare a thought for Nathan Ake, who Ray Wilkins thinks will be "distraught" to return to Chelsea.
Huzzah, bonus conclusions. Arsenal, Pep Guardiola, Mark Hughes, Brighton, QPR and a struggling competition...
'ASTON VILLA LAUNCH INCREDIBLE £80MILLION BID FOR TOTTENHAM STAR DELE ALLI'
Ozil wants "clarity" about Wenger's future before deciding his. And he has words for Henry.
Hull are bottom and have scored the fewest goals of any Premier League side. In steps Oumar Niasse...
"I hope I get to play with Lindelof," says Eric Bailly. Is the move on or off? We can't remember.
