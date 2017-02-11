An impossibly small sample size doesn't detract from the intuition: The boy is a bit special.
Juan Mata counts himself "a bit lucky" to get away with a yellow card for a challenge on Jamie Vardy.
Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is just concentrating on Manchester United and not other teams.
Kasper Schmeichel believes his side are in serious danger of being relegated following defeat to United.
We have many thoughts on Ozil, Hazard, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Conte, Cech, Wenger and more...
Diego Forlan insists that Arsenal will only be serious title contenders again if Arsene Wenger leaves.
Roberto Martinez says Chelsea winger Eden Hazard reminds him of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.
Will Sergio Aguero still be at Manchester City for the beginning of next season?
Jose Mourinho has hinted that United midfielder Michael Carrick is too old for a new contract offer.
Man United captain Wayne Rooney missed Sunday's trip to Premier League champions Leicester.
Gabriel Jesus was delighted to announce himself to City's fans with a match-winning contribution.
"We need to make it easier for them to get into coaching roles," says John Terry on ex-players...
Instead of climbing out of the bottom three as expected, Palace are joint-bottom.
Maybe not the best time to have a pop, Bobby M. Everton are six points off fourth.
"We could score two or three more goals. We didn't, we keep it for the next game, I think." That might sting...
"I wouldn’t have given him a six-year contract. That’s absolute madness," Hamann's not happy...
The Sunday Mirror say he feels victimised by Jose Mourinho's treatment. It's not going well...
"Does he still have the stomach to do this again?" Wright asked on Match of the Day.
"Six teams have to be and some are better prepared than others," says Jose.
