Pep Guardiola gets something of a kicking in the mailbox, while there's more on Man United v Liverpool...
Carl Jenkinson is "hanging in the balance" while Allardyce suspects Patrice Evra is using Palace...
Unless Cameroon relent, the Liverpool defender may not be available until February 10.
Please prove the 'he doesn't know the league' idiots wrong, Pep; stop making a right cock of things...
What do you do when you miss out on Morgan Scheniderlin? You move for a Hull substitute....
Mourinho explains why he played Mkhitaryan at left-back for the second game this season.
Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness had a heated disagreement involving Paul Pogba.
PSG are eyeing Christian Benteke, Dimitri Payet can leave for £30m and Diego Costa will go in summer...
Former Crewe coach Barry Bennell has denied eight child abuse offences.
This sounds like an official dig from Wenger, who is glad Sanchez is not "a Costa problem".
David Gold asks whether it is "time to close the January window". No signings for West Ham, then...
We have a whole load of fall-out from Man United v Liverpool but also thoughts on Chelsea, Spurs, Man City
One point from four games. This was never the perfect marriage, and forget the honeymoon
Ray Wilkins is adamant Rooney should have started v Liverpool. Did he watch the match?
Unfinished business, basically. But Pogba confirms he chose United over the Spanish giants.
Serge Gnabry only left Arsenal a few months ago, but he is already eyeing a return to the PL.
Paul Pogba has laughed off suggestions that he should be scoring or assisting in every game.
It's safe to say Alan Shearer isn't the biggest fan of Man City defender John Stones.
Mauricio Pochettino reckons Tottenham are "more mature" this season. They look good...
