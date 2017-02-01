Or Ringo Starr in the company of The Beatles. Arsenal fans just want a title challenge...
Manchester United have their FA Cup tie televised for the 427th straight time. But Arsenal v Sutton is on TV. Yay.
And he doesn't just mean ten points; he means the quality of the substitutes.
The Brazilian was stopped by police at 3am on Christmas Eve; he's banned for a year.
Eden Hazard throws some particularly lovely shade on Liverpool and Tottenham. Solid work, pal.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has suggested the striker would relish the chance to play for Napoli.
On hope of revival for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino's 4/10, the brilliance of N'Golo Kante and...
"When you're fifth in the league," says Rio, forgetting that Man United are sixth...
They're running away with the title but Steven Gerrard has spotted an Achilles heel.
"We lost every challenge, we were simply second best," admits Arsenal goalkeeper.
"They are 10 points better (in the league) but you couldn't see this," says Liverpool defender.
"The window for me is crazy," says Baggies boss who brought in another centre-half.
Adam Hurrey delves into the history of player-managers in a new series investigating football oddities.
So, do you think that Arsenal fans have taken that defeat in their stride? Sure they have...
It was pure greed that led Cheeky to staple Arsenal to his 2/1 Burnley shout...
Awful for 19 minutes and then injured. A new contract is probably incoming...
Basically, he thought they had nailed it after ten straight wins. But they really, really hadn't.
No Xhaka. No Ramsey. No Elneny. No Cazorla. Chelsea on Saturday. Oh god, Arsene...
"He has done enough to be on the bench," says Mourinho on Martial. He'll be delighted...
