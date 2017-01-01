Problems for Pep Guardiola, but Liverpool picked the perfect time to find some defensive solidity...
With a Schweinderlin midfield partnership, Leicester celebrating survival and Chelsea fighting relegation...
Swansea are set to appoint Paul Clement as their new manager. All the best, fella...
Manchester United staged a late fightback to earn a deserved 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.
Raheem Sterling back at Anfield, Allardyce vs Wenger and a Manchester United beginning to fire...
That's 13 straight wins for Chelsea. But they did it the hard way after Stoke had taken the lead at Stamford Bridge.
It's almost like Bob Bradley wasn't the problem. Bournemouth were excellent in destroying the Swans...
A massive win for Leicester courtesy of an Islam Slimani goal that takes them six clear of relegation...
That's a bloody good away win from West Brom - courtesy of a winner from Hal Robson-Kanu...
A hat-trick for the Burnley striker as they move nine points clear of 18th-placed Sunderland...
Mignolet believes he answered Carra's criticism, says he wouldn't steal Karius's chicken kebab...
In other gossip, Chelsea will bid £34m for Arturo Vidal and Everton are favourites to sign Michael Keane...
Liverpool captain can "sense something' is brewing with a "fantastic manager" in Jurgen Klopp...
"In his head he is a regular player," says Arsene Wenger. In reality, he is a regular substitute.
Divock Origi says the passing skills of Daniel Sturridge are underestimated because of his finishing ability.
Celtic triumphed in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox to extend their lead at the top to 19 points. Nineteen...
Loving that back-handed compliment from Arsene Wenger on his old foe. "He is a specialist."
Chelsea striker still has work to do, but “in the future for sure he will have his chance," says Conte.
Big Sam will address Benteke's wastefulness, admitting Palace can't be so profligate from the spot....
