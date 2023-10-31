Belgium 3-2 England: Late penalty sees the Lionesses suffer another Nations League setback

England suffered another Nations League setback as Tessa Wullaert’s late penalty condemned Sarina Wiegman’s team to a 3-2 defeat in Leuven.

After going behind to Laura De Neve’s ninth-minute free-kick and then seeing defender Alex Greenwood carried off on a stretcher following a nasty clash of heads, the Lionesses turned the game around to go in front via goals from Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby.

But Wullaert subsequently put Belgium back on level terms in first-half stoppage time before notching the winner from the spot with five minutes of normal time to go after Georgia Stanway handled the ball in the penalty area.

The result sees England – 1-0 victors over the Belgians in Leicester last Friday – leapfrogged by the Red Flames in Group A1 as Sarina Wiegman’s side slip to third place having been beaten for a second time in four matches in the pool.

With six points, England, who lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in September, are three behind the table-topping Dutch and one behind second-placed Belgium – the former won 1-0 against Scotland on Tuesday.

England’s next game is against the Netherlands at Wembley on December 1 as they look to bounce back in a competition that provides them with the opportunity to secure a Paris 2024 Olympics qualification spot for Great Britain – they need to finish top of the group to have a chance to do that.

More to follow…

