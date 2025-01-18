We used to see players come from MLS to the Premier League in January fairly often. Why not anymore? Woke, probably.

Well, what if teams around Europe decided to use the MLS off-season to bring in someone on a short-term loan? The standard in the United States is a lot better than you’d expect and there are some fantastic players twiddling their thumbs before the 2025 season starts.

Here are eight MLS players and a January loan move we would love to see them make.

Luis Suarez to Arsenal

Having failed with a comical £40,000,001 bid over a decade ago, we think now is the time Arsenal finally get Luis Suarez. The 37-year-old Uruguayan could be the unlikely source to solving the Gunners’ problem in the final third, for a few weeks anyway.

Arsenal were more wasteful than ever in Wednesday’s north London derby victory against Tottenham, squandering chance after chance as Kai Havertz’s poor run of form continued. Havertz gets involved in a lot of what Mikel Arteta’s side does in attack but can often be found outside the box when a wide player is looking for someone in it. That would not be the case with Suarez up front.

Suarez has the ability to hold the ball up and get his team-mates involved in attacks, but he is now a player who prioritises being in the box. He does not possess the pace he once did but certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Arteta has enough fancy players and ball-carriers in his team that he can sacrifice the striker position for an out-and-out goalscorer. Suarez scored 25 goals and made 12 assists for Inter Miami last season and could be the cheap option Arsenal need, even if he is nothing more than a momentum builder ahead of the run-in.

Lionel Messi to Barcelona

Going from something rather ridiculous to a transfer that could feasibly happen, we can see Barcelona legend Lionel Messi returning to the club on favourable terms for the money-stricken La Liga giants.

Messi was not supposed to leave Barcelona but they were forced to let him go on a free in 2021. It didn’t feel right at the time and we think the Argentine magician has some unfinished business, even if he won everything there is to win.

There have been reports saying Messi is an option for Barcelona this month and we would honestly love to see it.

Cucho Hernandez to Bournemouth

If one Premier League team needs to make an emergency signing in the January transfer window, it is Bournemouth. They recently lost back-up striker Enes Unal for the rest of the season shortly after starting striker Evanilson underwent surgery on a broken foot. Antoine Semenyo is a fine option up front but we reckon Andoni Iraola would prefer a natural No. 9 up top.

Former Watford striker Hernandez was arguably the best player in MLS last campaign, scoring 19 and assisting 10 in 27 regular season matches, going on separate runs of nine goals and five assists in eight matches before scoring six and assisting three in six matches a couple of months later.

Hernandez was underwhelming in Europe but has refined his game at Columbus Crew and become an elite goal scorer. He only managed 16 in 104 matches in European top-flight competitions before moving to the United States from Watford. Regardless, we reckon Bournemouth boss Iraola could get the best out of the Colombian.

Marco Reus to Borussia Dortmund

Like Messi to Barcelona, Reus back to Borussia Dortmund is a lovely idea. Will it happen? Probably not. Hell, will any of these transfers happen? We doubt it.

Reus left Dortmund for LA Galaxy after 12 years and quickly made his mark on North American soccer. The German legend managed to help the Galaxy win an unlikely title, beating New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup final after seeing off Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final.

It was the first league title of Reus’ career having won two German Cups with Dortmund and losing two Champions League finals. At 35, he is clearly not the player he once was, but Dortmund will take anything they can to improve – they have been miserable this season.

Hany Mukhtar to Everton

Another Premier League club in need of a new attacking player, Everton strikers Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are capable of offering a lot but one thing they struggle to offer is goals. While Armando Broja is injured… again.

Berlin-born Nashville SC forward Mukhtar is capable of playing up front or just in behind the striker and can provide the shot in the arm this Everton team so desperately needs.

Eight goals and eight assists in 32 MLS matches in 2023/24 was a poor return by Mukhtar’s high standards but the nostalgia of Landon Donovan’s two Toffees loans forced our hand a bit.

Ryan Gauld to Wolves

Matheus Cunha can only do so much, folks; he needs a partner in crime in attack. Hwang Hee-chan has been off the boil this term and Gauld would walk straight into the Wolves starting XI as someone able to link midfield and attack while chipping in with plenty of goal contributions.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke took his time to call Gauld up but there is no doubting his incredible natural ability, on top of his ability to play at a high level. He was regarded as a wonderkid at Dundee United and made the surprise move to Sporting at the age of 18. He only played five times for the Portuguese giants despite being with them for five years, though his time was littered with domestic loans and six months at Hibernian.

Gauld has thrived since joining Vancouver Whitecaps and is undoubtedly playing the best football of his career as the Canadian club’s captain. We’d love to see him in the Premier League, even for a month.

Riqui Puig to Leicester City

Leicester need a lot. A striker would not go amiss but a midfield general is the player we have identified, mainly because we still can’t believe they spent a combined £45million on Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp.

Puig is a wonderful playmaker and a midfielder with an eye for a goal, scoring an impressive 23 times in 68 MLS appearances.

Mateusz Bogusz to Brentford

This is said with potential outgoings at Brentford in mind. There is lots of interest in Bryan Mbeumo and now Yoane Wissa, who is someone Nottingham Forest will try to sign if Taiwo Awoniyi is sold.

Bogusz – a Celtic target in the summer – is a former Leeds United player but only made three appearances for them, twice in the Carabao Cup and once in the Championship. Their loss has been Los Angeles Football Club’s gain.

Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud’s LAFC were one of the favourites for the MLS Cup last season but fell short, losing to Seattle Sounders in the Western quarters after seeing off Gauld and the Whitecaps.

Bogusz was fantastic in the regular season and Celtic’s interest was justified by his performances. He would be a nice stop-gap if Wissa or Mbeumo leave Brentford.

