‘A f***ing disgrace’ – Arne Slot’s 19-word blast of Michael Oliver that led to red card revealed

Arne Slot was shown a red card for calling Michael Oliver’s decision in the Merseyside derby “a f***ing disgrace” in a 19-word blast of the referee.

James Tarkowski scored deep into stoppage time, smashing a bouncing ball into the roof of the net to send the Goodison Park crowd wild in the last-ever derby in the historic stadium.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were both shown second yellow cards after the final whistle after Jones took issue with Doucoure for celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans.

And Slot was shown a straight red by Oliver as he “raged” at the referee on the pitch, with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff also given his marching orders, meaning neither coach was available for the post-match interviews or press conference and won’t be allowed on the touchline for Liverpool’s clash with Wolves on Sunday.

Sky Sports journalist Lewis Jones explained why the Liverpool boss was so angry.

“In the drama of it all, Liverpool are fuming at the decision not to award a foul from Beto for a push on Konate,” said Jones, as per the Sky Sports website.

“That’s why Arne Slot was raging at full-time and was shown a red card. It’s such a big moment for many, many reasons.”

The Premier League Match Centre, an X account which ‘provides information directly from Match Centre, the VAR Hub and PGMOL experts’ made no reference to the supposed foul, instead just confirming that Doucoure was onside in the build-up.

‘The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by the VAR- who established that Doucouré was in an onside position in the build-up,’ the post stated.

And now Jeremy Freeman, an expert lip reader, has told Sport Bible what he believes Slot said to Oliver to be shown the red card.

“That’s not a push? It’s a f**king disgrace… if you go and watch that again,” Slot exclaimed.

To the other linesman, he sarcastically said: “Well done.”

Just before shaking hands with Oliver, again, sarcastically, he said: “Great game.”

After the red card, the Liverpool boss added: “Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later… me and you yeah? Sure give me a red card… we’ll talk after?”

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk admitted the last-gasp equaliser was a “blow” for Liverpool in what was a “cup final” for Everton.

“They did the same things they always do. They’re very direct. Fight for the first ball, second ball,” the Dutchman said.

“Obviously we all know that this is their cup final and they will try to everything in their power to make it difficult and try to win from us.

“We saw it last year how difficult they made it and this year you see them scoring at the end, it’s obviously a big boost for them and a blow for us.”

That was, of course, not aided by Oliver’s input, with Van Dijk adding: “I think the referee had a big part in the game today, in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t.”