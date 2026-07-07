Argentina v Egypt: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Both Argentina and Egypt had to go beyond 90 minutes to reach the last 16 of the World Cup. No-one was surprised to see Egypt and Australia still locked together after a 1-1 draw but who could have predicted that Cape Verde would give Argentina such a massive scare? The 3-2 win for the holders in extra-time was one of the games of the tournament.

Before Cape Verde twice hit back with thrilling equalisers, Lionel Messi had continued his joyous tournament by scoring a brilliant control-and-hit opener. Add in his strikes in the group wins over Algeria (3-0), Australia (2-0) and Jordan (3-1) and the iconic No.10 has seven goals in four matches, sharing top spot in the Golden Boot standings with Kylian Mbappe.

Egypt qualified for the knockout phase for the first time in their history after 1-1 draws with Belgium and Iran as well as a 3-1 win over New Zealand. They became one of just two African sides to reach the last 16 by holding their nerve in a penalty shootout against the Aussies.

Argentina v Egypt kick-off time

Argentina v Egypt kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday (midday local), July 7 at the Atlanta Stadium.

Argentina v Egypt how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Argentina team news

Nico Gonzalez is the main concern for Argentina and the winger will need to be assessed after suffering an ankle sprain against Cape Verde.

Left-back Nahuel Molina was another who suffered the effects of their gruelling tie against Cape Verde, but he should be okay after only suffering cramp.

Egypt team news

Mo Salah played the full 120 minutes against Australia and still had enough in the tank for a Panenka penalty in the shootout but he looked far from 100%.

However, he remains a talismanic figure and will surely get the nod to start again.

The left-back position could be a problem. Karim Hafez was taken off against the Aussies amid reports of a hamstring injury while likely replacement Ahmed Fatouh had already been ruled out of that last 16 tie and his participation is doubtful.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem may not be ready to return after picking up a knock in the final group game with Iran but midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is available once more after two yellows ruled him out against Australia.

Argentina v Egypt odds

Argentina are hot 2/5 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Egypt are the 8/1 underdogs while The Draw is 7/2.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Argentina are just 1/6 to go through while Egypt are 5/1 to advance.

The winner plays either Switzerland or Colombia in the last eight.

Argentina v Egypt prediction

Argentina were given a proper scare by Cape Verde but, in hindsight, that was perhaps no bad thing.

Up to that point it felt like a Messi-led party and nothing could possibly go wrong.

But with minds focused again, they can sweep aside an Egypt side that has done well to get this far but doesn’t have enough to go further.

That feeling is enhanced by Mo Salah being below full capacity.

Having said that, Salah will drift around up front and is likely to go for goal at some point.

Messi to have Over 1.5 Shots on Target and Salah to have Over 0.5 Shots on Target pays just over 2/1. Snap it up.

Egypt have scored in every match so far while Argentina conceded three times across the two games against Jordan and Cape Verde.

Therefore, rather than take the short odds for the holders to win, back Argentina and Both Teams to Score at 3/1.