Arsenal are one of just six teams to have won their first two Champions League group games this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men opened with a 2-0 away win against Spaniards Athletic Bilbao as second-half goals from substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard secured victory in the final 20 minutes.

They followed that with another 2-0 success, this one at home to Greeks Olympiakos, with Martinelli again setting them on their way and Bukayo Saka sealing it late on.

After reaching the semi-finals of this competition last year and extending their lead at the top of the Premier League with victory over Fulham at the weekend, the Gunners are in prime shape to challenge for European glory again.

Atletico Madrid had a rollercoaster opening Champions League group game as they fell 2-0 down to Liverpool after just six minutes before Marcos Llorente’s double (45, 81) looked to have secured a point. It wasn’t to be as Virgil van Dijk nodded home a late winner for the hosts.

But Diego Simeone’s side certainly made amends in their second fixture, running out 5-1 winners over Eintracht Frankfurt as five different players got on the scoresheet.

Because of that thumping win, Atleti are 10th in the 36-team Champions League table, enjoying a better goal difference than the 12 other sides on three points.

How to watch and listen

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm (UK) on Tuesday, October 21, at the Emirates Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. Live commentary will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live for UK listeners.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal have several long-term injuries which rule out Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus.

The only other injury news surrounds defender Piero Hincapie, who didn’t play a part in the weekend win at Fulham due to a groin injury.

With the Gunners attacking trophies on multiple fronts, this is an obvious chance to rotate, so two likely moves are Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Martinelli being handed starts.

Ben White could also come in, having been given the nod in the 2-0 win over Olympiakos.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico travel to Arsenal on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Osasuna, a result that left them in fourth place in La Liga, eight points behind city rivals Real.

But it came at a cost as Argentine attacker Nico Gonzalez left the match before half-time with a head injury. Concussion protocols mean he has to sit this one out.

Simeone may feel that ex-Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is an ideal replacement option against Premier League opposition.

Clement Lenglet was suspended at the weekend but returns here.

Atletico Madrid expected line-up

(4-4-2) Oblak; Ruggeri, Llorente, Lenglet, Le Normand; Almada, Barrios, Simeone, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid stats

– The teams’ only previous fixtures came in the 2017/18 Europa League semi-finals, a 1-1 draw in London followed by a 1-0 home win for Atleti on their way to lifting the trophy.

– The Gunners have lost only one of their last 14 matches at home to Spanish visitors (W8 D5).

– Atleti have won only one of their last nine games against English teams (D2 L6).

– Atleti are without a win in nine Champions League group stage/league phase matches against Premier League teams (D4 L5).

– The Gunners have kept nine clean sheets in their last 13 group stage/league phase matches.

– Bukayo Saka has six goals in his last seven Champions League appearances, and 11 in his first 19 games in the competition.

– Julián Alvarez has seven goals in his last seven Champions League appearances.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predictions

On first glance, everything points to another Arsenal win and, most likely, another clean sheet.

They’re three points clear at the top of the Premier League after Saturday’s 1-0 win at Fulham and have conceded just three goals in eight top-flight matches.

In Europe so far, it’s a pair of 2-0 wins.

And then there is their superb record against Spanish opposition. Arteta seems to love going up against his fellow countrymen, and he’s guided Arsenal to six straight wins over Spanish sides.

Arsenal to win to nil looks a solid bet, although it’s worth noting that Atletico have scored in each of their 11 matches so far this season and their last three away outings have all ended 1-1. This is their toughest away test so far, though.

England winger Bukayo Saka has scored in three of his four home games this season, so he looks a good bet to score first or anytime.

Given their set-piece prowess, any of Arsenal’s defenders are also worth considering at value prices to pop up with a goal.