Arsenal v Atletico Madrid: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Arsenal have barely put a foot wrong in this season’s Champions League, winning all eight of their group games and then making the most of a favourable draw to reach the last four.

Although it wasn’t exactly the spectacular first-leg feast served up by PSG and Bayern, drawing the away tie in their semi-final against Atletico Madrid kept the Gunners on course to reach the Champions League final for just a second time.

They had a 1-0 half-time lead in that opening encounter courtesy of Viktor Gyokeres’ spot-kick but Atleti hit back after the break with a penalty of their own, converted by Julian Alvarez. Gyokeres made it three goals in two games with a brace in the 3-0 cruise over Fulham at the weekend.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid kicks off at 20.00 BST on Tuesday, May 5 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Amazon Prime & HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Arteta could be boosted by having Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard available again after both didn’t play any part in the win over Fulham.

In defence, Jurrien Timber looks set to miss out again with a groin problem while Mikel Merino is a long-term absentee.

Atletico Madrid team news

Diego Simeone changed his entire starting XI for the weekend game at Valencia. It worked as key men were given a rest and the stand-ins won 2-0.

Alvarez suffered an ankle knock in the first leg but should be fine to try and add to his superb tally of 25 Champions League goals in just 41 starts in the competition. It took Lionel Messi 42 games to hit that mark.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid odds

Arsenal are 8/13 to get the win that would send them to the final in Budapest. Atletico are 4/1 to grab the same prize, while a draw in 90 minutes is 3/1.

In the ‘to qualify’ market, which adds in extra-time and spot-kicks as a way of going through, Arsenal are 4/11, with Atleti 13/5.

As for the outright betting, it’s extremely tight with Bayern and PSG both quoted at 2/1 and Arsenal a fraction behind them at 9/4. Atleti are the 8/1 outsiders to lift the trophy.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid prediction

Maybe a 3-0 home win over a Fulham side who rather rolled over isn’t the best form guide, but you can’t put a price on confidence and that result gave the Gunners a real jolt of it.

It provides some excellent momentum for this second leg and, after the 1-1 draw in Spain, I’ll back Arteta’s men to complete the job.

Atleti deserve huge respect and let’s not forget they won the away leg of their last-eight clash against Barcelona.

But the Gunners are a far more competent outfit defensively than Barca and can shut the visitors out. In which case back Arsenal to win to nil at 7/4.

Bukayo Saka managed a goal and an assist in the victory over Fulham despite playing just 45 minutes to keep him fresh for this.

He’s likely to be a key figure again so back him for another assist at 13/5 in what looks set to be a memorable night for Arteta’s men in their quest to secure a Premier League and Champions League double.