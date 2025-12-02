Arsenal take on Brentford at The Emirates

Arsenal remain clear favourites to land the title although, if there is a nag, it’s that they still struggle to produce the statement win that would really convince those who remain unsure.

After losing to Liverpool and snatching a draw against Manchester City, the Gunners had to settle for a point against Chelsea at the weekend – not a bad result in itself but one that carried a ‘what if’ element after the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Drawing with potential title rivals isn’t that big a problem if you win all your other games and this is the exact sort of fixture that Arsenal have been cruising to victory in so often this season.

While Brentford have been a force at home and finished last weekend in the top half (10th) of the table, away from home the Bees have lost five of their six games.

That said, perhaps they can take heart from recent trips to the Emirates where the last three show a pair of 1-1 draws and a narrow 2-1 defeat.

But only Manchester City have stopped Arsenal winning at home this season so it’s a big ask for the visitors to pinch a result again.

How to watch Arsenal v Brentford

Arsenal v Brentford kicks off at 19.30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 3 at the Emirates.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta had to do without both first-choice centre-backs in the draw at Chelsea and that could be the case again.

Gabriel is definitely still out although William Saliba will be assessed as late as possible.

Further forward, Leandro Trossard could miss out once more after limping off against Bayern Munich but, on the plus side, Martin Odegaard is fit again to start after recent injuries.

Arteta has rotated for midweek games (usually in the Champions League) so that could open the door to more minutes for Miles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, especially with Riccardo Calafiori being just one yellow card away from a suspension.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Hincapie, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka.

Brentford team news

Keith Andrews looks to have no fresh injury concerns after the weekend action.

On-loan Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is ineligible although wouldn’t have been a starter anyway.

The Bees don’t have the biggest of squads so, with the games coming thick and fast, Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk could return after being benched for the home win over Burnley.

Mathias Jensen made his first Premier League start since August in that game but may be saved for the weekend clash at Tottenham.

Brentford expected line-up

(5-3-2) Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago.

Arsenal v Brentford stats

– Since losing their first ever Premier League meeting with Brentford in August 2021, Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last seven against the Bees (W5 D2).

– Brentford are winless in their last seven away games against Arsenal in all competitions (D3 L4), since a 2-0 league win in April 1938.

– Arsenal have won 10 of their last 12 evening kick-offs (7pm or later) in the Premier League (D2).

– Brentford have won just one of their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D3 L7).

– Arsenal have won six of their last seven home Premier League matches (D1), including each of the last three in a row.

– Brentford have lost five of their six away Premier League matches this season (W1).

– Eberechi Eze has been involved in six goals in his five home Premier League appearances for Arsenal (4 goals, 2 assists).

Arsenal v Brentford predictions

Arsenal have dropped four points over their last three games via draws with Chelsea.

So are these the first signs of little cracks appearing or understandable, even decent, away results at two sides who currently reside in the top six?

It’s hard to look past the hosts at 4/11 although it’s worth noting that Brentford have scored in seven of their eight road trips in all competitions this season.

That record plus Arsenal missing key men in defence suggests the Bees can get on the scoresheet even though that may not be enough to return home with anything.

But it does allow us to look at the Arsenal win and both teams to score market at 23/10 – a huge hike from that basic 4/11.

If Brentford pack the defence, Arsenal may be encouraged to shoot from range so try captain Martin Odegaard to ping one in. He’s 4/1 to net anytime.