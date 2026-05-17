Arsenal v Burnley: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Manchester City have won the two domestic cup competitions but Arsenal are within touching distance of doing the ‘double’ that every top Premier League dreams of at the start of each season.

Paris Saint-Germain await in the Champions League final on May 30 but first the Gunners have to keep their nerve and get the two wins that guarantee a first Premier League title since 2004.

With relegated Burnley heading to the Emirates on Monday night and a final-day trip to a Crystal Palace side who will surely have an eye on the Conference League final, the door is wide open.

Arsenal v Burnley kick-off time

Arsenal v Burnley kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, May 18 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Burnley how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta has played the same starting XI in the last three Premier League games but that can’t happen on Monday night after defender Ben White picked up a knee injury that rules him out for the rest of the campaign.

Cristhian Mosquera is likely to replace White in the right-back slot.

The other change could see skipper Martin Odegaard return to the starting line-up after he set up Leandro Trossard’s winner at West Ham.

Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino both remain unavailable.

Burnley team news

Burnley are still without Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen but defender Connor Roberts is close to a first-team return having missed the entire 2025/26 season.

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was forced off in the 2-2 home draw with Aston Villa last time so will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Arsenal v Burnley odds

Arsenal are massive 1/12 favourites to get the victory that will take them a big step closer to the title.

Burnley are 22/1 to pull off what seems an unthinkable win while The Draw is 10/1.

The Gunners are just 1/5 to win the Premier League, while Manchester City, who play Bournemouth on Tuesday night, trade at 7/2.

Arsenal v Burnley prediction

Arsenal had to survive a dramatic last-gasp VAR intervention to secure their win at West Ham but that victory at the London Stadium was always going to be the hardest of their final three fixtures.

And, let’s be honest, the Gunners couldn’t have picked a better fixture for their final home game of 2025/26 as Burnley have been dreadful all season.

What’s really noticeable when scanning the table is how many times the Clarets have conceded on the road. They’ve let in 45 goals and that’s 12 more than anyone else.

That suggests Arteta’s men can create a party atmosphere on Monday night by handing out a thrashing.

A 5-0 win at 12/1 is an option, as is 5-1 at 25/1. Burnley do actually have an away goal in them. They’ve scored 20 times on their travels and that’s just two fewer than Aston Villa.

At a much shorter price, Bukayo Saka to score anytime at 13/10 makes plenty of appeal too.