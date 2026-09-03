Arsenal v Chelsea: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Arsenal and Chelsea will both put their perfect 2026/27 records on the line when they face each other at the Emirates.

The Gunners began the season with a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, before beating Coventry City and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Under Xabi Alonso, Chelsea also have three consecutive wins in all competitions, with Premier League victories over Fulham and Brighton either side of a 2-0 win over Luton Town in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, September 6 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Chelsea how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Cristhian Mosquera was replaced by Ezri Konsa in the 79th minute against Villa and was holding the back of his thigh as he left the pitch.

While Mikel Arteta played down concerns over the injury in his post-match press conference, it may still open the door for Konsa to make his full debut for the Gunners.

Just six minutes after Mosquera’s departure at Villa Park, Arteta had to turn to his bench again as Declan Rice was forced off while visibly limping, with Martin Zubimendi taking his place.

The 27-year-old had persistent fitness issues while representing England at the 2026 World Cup, but has been in training and is expected to start against Chelsea.

He could be joined in midfield by Bruno Guimaraes, who came off the bench at Villa Park after recovering from a groin injury.

Defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba remain sidelined with groin and back problems respectively.

Chelsea team news

Moises Caicedo came off the bench against Brighton to make his first appearance of the season, but his participation was cut short just 14 minutes after entering the pitch.

The Ecuador international looked visibly upset as he departed the field and is now a major doubt for their trip to the Emirates.

Jordan Henderson is yet to make his Chelsea debut, with the midfielder still recovering from the wrist injury that forced him to undergo surgery after falling over the advertising hoardings at the World Cup

The Blues are short of options in midfield after a deal for Lamine Camara collapsed on deadline day, so Malo Gusto may continue to partner Romeo Lavia.

Marco Palestra is closing in on a return after picking up an injury in training before the season opener, but this game might come too soon for the summer signing.

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

Arsenal are 13/18 to maintain their winning start and make it nine points out of nine in the Premier League, while Chelsea are 17/4 to do likewise.

The draw is available at 3/1.

The Gunners are 5/6 favourites to win the Premier League for the second season running, and Chelsea are third-favourites for the title at 11/2.

Arsenal v Chelsea prediction

Arsenal didn’t make a world-class attacking addition during the summer transfer window, and their defensive unit remains the key to their success.

Across the first two matchdays of 2026/27, the Gunners faced the fewest shots (11), the fewest shots on target (1) and allowed their opponents the lowest xG (0.54) of any Premier League side.

But Chelsea will pose a much bigger threat to their backline, with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro establishing themselves as one of the most dangerous attacking units in the Premier League.

While Chelsea are the joint top-goalscorers (7) in the Premier League this season, they have the joint-second-worst defensive record with five goals conceded across the opening two games.

The Blues also have a terrible recent record at the Emirates, losing their last five visits to the stadium by an aggregate score of 12-2.

We’re going to back an Arsenal win and both teams to score at 5/2. A 3-1 win for the Gunners is available at 14/1.

Since joining Arsenal from Chelsea, Kai Havertz has scored three goals across his three home games against his former club, averaging a goal every 35.6 minutes.

The Germany international has started the season as Arsenal’s first-choice striker and is 19/10 to score anytime against Chelsea.

For Chelsea, Joao Pedro has started the season in incredible form with two goals and two assists in two starts. He’s 8/5 to score or assist at the Emirates.