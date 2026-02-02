This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal look to secure their place in the EFL Cup final when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates for the semi-final second leg on Tuesday night.

The Gunners hold a 3-2 aggregate lead in the semi-final after goals from Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi secured a win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

But that game is the one blemish on Liam Rosenior’s record at Chelsea, who has won six of his first seven games in all competitions.

Their most recent victory saw them come from 2-0 down at half-time to beat West Ham United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal come into the game after a 4-0 win away at Leeds United, which extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still in the running for four trophies this season but will need to avoid defeat against Chelsea to secure their places in the cup final.

How to watch Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, February 3 at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and ITV 1.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal had to make a late change to their starting XI against Leeds United after Bukayo Saka picked up a groin injury during the warm-up.

He disappeared down the tunnel and was replaced by Noni Madueke, who took his opportunity by registering a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win.

Saka is now a doubt for the game against Chelsea and Arteta won’t want to take any risks, so expect Madueke to keep his place in the side.

Mikel Merino also missed the game against Leeds after suffering a bone fracture in his foot during training and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal’s only other absentee is Max Dowman, who picked up an ankle injury during a behind-closed-doors friendly in December.

Riccardo Calafiori has been eased back into the side since returning from injury, getting 45 minutes against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League before a late cameo appearance against Leeds.

Martin Odegaard was left out of the starting line-up against Leeds but registered an assist after coming off the bench and will be hoping to reclaim his place against Chelsea.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Raya; Timber Saliba Gabriel Hincapie; Rice Zubimendi; Madueke Odegaard Trossard; Gyokeres

Chelsea team news

Rosenior heavily rotated his Chelsea side against West Ham United, initially naming Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro, Reece James, Pedro Neto and Wesley Fofana on the bench.

Pedro and Cucurella both scored in the second half, and the quintet should all come back into the starting lineup against Arsenal.

Estevao missed the game against West Ham United after being granted permission to return to Brazil on compassionate leave.

While he has been a standout performer for Chelsea in recent weeks, Rosenior insists he “won’t put any pressure” on the 18-year-old to be back in time for the semi-final.

Chelsea will be without Jamie Gittens, who was substituted in the 26th minute against West Ham due to a suspected hamstring injury.

Tosin Adarabioyo is also unavailable due to a hamstring injury, while long-term absentees Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia remain out.

Back-up goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has missed the last three games through injury but could return to the matchday squad against Arsenal.

Alejandro Garnacho was substituted at half-time against West Ham, but did score a brace against Arsenal in the first leg of the semi-final and will be hoping to keep his place in the team.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

Arsenal v Chelsea stats

– In the last EFL Cup meeting between both sides, Arsenal won 2-1 at the Emirates following a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge to progress to the final in 2017/18.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, winning six and drawing three.

– Since taking over at Arsenal in December 2019, Mikel Arteta has won nine, drawn four and lost two of his 15 games against Chelsea. But his two defeats were both at the Emirates.

– Arsenal have lost their last four two-legged semi-finals on aggregate, including a 4-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup last season.

– The Gunners have lost nine of their last 15 EFL Cup home games against fellow Premier League opposition (W5 D1).

– Only two of the 32 teams to win the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final tie away from home have been eliminated. They were West Ham in 1971-72 (vs Stoke) and Tottenham in 1986-87 (vs Arsenal).

– Chelsea have scored three goals in three consecutive games and have come from behind to win in back-to-back games.

– Aljenadro Garnacho has scored four goals in three EFL Cup appearances this season, averaging a goal in the competition every 35.2 minutes.

Arsenal v Chelsea prediction

While Chelsea have improved under Rosenior, the semi-final first leg leaves them needing a win and Arsenal should take advantage.

But Arsenal have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games at the Emirates, while Chelsea have scored 19 goals in their seven games with Rosenior.

Arsenal’s recent record in this fixture, coupled with the likelihood of goals, makes 12/5 on Arsenal to win and both teams to score a worthwhile bet.

Viktor Gyokeres will be looking to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form, having netted four times in his last six appearances in all competitions. He’s 17/10 to score anytime.

For Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez has scored six goals and registered two assists in his last 10 appearances in all competitions. He’s 16/5 to score or assist against the Gunners.