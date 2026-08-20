Arsenal v Coventry: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After easily beating Manchester City in the Community Shield, Arsenal will be fully expected to see off another team wearing sky blue when they begin the defence of their Premier League crown on Friday night.

Mikel Arteta’s men seemed to send out an ominous warning to their rivals with that 3-0 victory over City in Cardiff and the bookmakers make them strong favourites to retain the title they’d waited 22 years to win before finally getting over the line last season.

For Coventry, there’s the excitement of a return to the top flight following a 25-year absence. While Arsenal were winning the Premier League by seven points, Frank Lampard’s side landed the Championship by an even greater margin, racking up 95 points to finish nine clear of Ipswich.

Arsenal v Coventry kick-off time

Arsenal v Coventry kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday, August 21 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Coventry how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

William Saliba is going to be a long-term injury for Arsenal while Jurian Timber is still out with a groin problem.

Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera will continue to fill in for them in the back four, with Ezri Konsa yet to officially complete his £51million move from Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice started on the bench for the Community Shield win over City but should feature from the off here.

Bruno Guimaraes looks all set for his Premier League debut in an Arsenal shirt, while Kai Havertz may get the nod up front ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Coventry team news

Striker Haji Wright, who scored 17 goals in the Championship last season, has a quad injury so is likely to remain sidelined after not featuring at all in pre-season.

That means there could be a starting place for Taiwo Awoniyi following his recent move from Nottingham Forest.

Ephron Mason-Clark (hamstring) and Jack Rudoni (shoulder surgery) will be assessed, while there should be debuts for Caleb Yirenki, Loum Tchaouna and Aurele Amenda.

Arsenal v Coventry odds

Arsenal are just 1/5 to kick off their title defence with all three points while Coventry are big outsiders at 16/1. The draw can be backed at 13/2.

The Gunners are clear 6/5 favourites to win the Premier League for the second season running, while Coventry are the same price, 6/5, to stay up.

Arsenal v Coventry prediction

Winning the title again and reaching the Champions League final meant the 2025/26 campaign will remain a memorable one for Arsenal fans.

But supporters are never satisfied and the big wish this season is that the Gunners achieve the same success but do so in much more entertaining fashion.

There were certainly more signs of fun in the Community Shield win over Manchester City and a repeat of that 3-0 scoreline certainly makes appeal here at 6/1.

Bruno Guimaraes had a strong record at home with Newcastle, and the £75million signing can score on his Emirates debut. That’s a 7/2 shot.

Martin Odegaard enjoyed a good World Cup and scored a great goal against Manchester City in Cardiff so take the Norwegian to also make an impact.

Odegaard is 6/5 to score or assist.

Will the Gunners be as tight at the back with Saliba out? Those who think not could back Arsenal to win and Both teams to Score at 5/2.