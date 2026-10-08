Arsenal v Leeds: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Having seen their 100% start to the season demolished in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton just before the extended international break, Mikel Arteta will be chomping at the bit to try and get the Arsenal juggernaut back to winning ways.

But there are no guarantees as visitors Leeds head to The Emirates in fifth place and are one of just five teams still unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season.

Arsenal have dominated this fixture, winning nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Leeds, including each of the last seven by an aggregate score of 24-5. But will it be a different story this time against an opposition side in such confident mood?

Arsenal v Leeds kick-off time

Arsenal v Leeds kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, October 10 at The Emirates.

Arsenal v Leeds: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 11am.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Declan Rice withdrew from the England squad at the start of the break and during it there were more headaches for Arteta with Ezri Konsa, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis and Max Dowman all withdrawing from international duty.

Rice is expected to be available but Havertz and Tzolis are both definitely out with hamstring injuries, while Konsa and Dowman will face late fitness tests.

Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera have both returned to training and could be involved against Leeds, although fellow defender William Saliba remains sidelined with a back issue.

Leeds team news

Harry Wilson missed international duty with Wales due to a quad injury, but he has been in training this week and could make the trip to the Emirates.

Daniel James did play for Wales in the international break but sustained a back injury and has now been ruled out of this game, while Joe Rodon remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya picked up an ankle injury with France’s Under-21s, although it is not as bad as first feared and a late fitness test will determine his availability.

Mateo Joseph is a long-term absentee following his anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of last season.

Arsenal v Leeds odds

Arsenal, who won this fixture 5-0 last season, are just 4/11 to take victory at the Emirates.

The Draw is 4/1 while Leeds are 15/2 to get the win which would see them leapfrog the Gunners in the table on goal difference.

Arsenal remain clear title favourites at 8/15 while Leeds are 7/2 to finish in the top six.

Arsenal v Leeds prediction

Arteta signing a new four-year contract is a major boost to Arsenal, and although this is a tough game against unbeaten Leeds, the Gunners should have enough.

They’re very short-priced favourites but with Leeds offering a genuine goal threat there’s definitely scope to play Arsenal to win and Both Teams to Score at a much more appealing 12/5.

Viktor Gyokeres scored in all four of Sweden’s Nations League matches while he netted three times against Leeds in the Premier League last season – twice at The Emirates and once at Elland Road.

With Kai Havertz injured, there’s every chance Arteta unleashes him in this one, and the striker is 11/8 to score anytime.

A Bet Builder of Arsenal to win, Gyokeres to score and Both Teams to Score pays 17/4.

For Leeds, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has three goals in his last four Premier League games so is a fair shout at 10/3 to find the net.