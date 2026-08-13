Arsenal v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Welcome to Wembley for the traditional curtain-raiser to the season. Well, not quite. In a departure from the norm, the annual showdown between the champions (Arsenal) and the FA Cup holders (Man City) is being held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Of course, this will also be a first look at last season’s Premier League 1-2 and the two sides expected to contest the title once more. In addition there’s also the recent memory of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final at Wembley when two Nico O’Reilly headers gave City a 2-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Principality Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 73,931, hosted six straight Community Shields between 2001 and 2006. Arsenal won the 2002 and 2004 editions.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City kicks off at 3pm BST on Sunday, August 16 at the Principality Stadium.

Arsenal v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 2pm.

Arsenal team news

The Gunners aren’t expected to start with England stars Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka following their World Cup exertions but Noni Madueke could begin the match.

New signing Christos Tzolis could get the nod on the left of attack while Bruno Guimaraes will also be pushing to start after his big-money move from Newcastle.

Martin Zubimendi is perhaps more likely to deputise for Rice as Guimaraes gets his feet under the table while there may be room too for Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield despite the speculation about his future.

In defence, centre-back William Saliba may be out for some time while right-back Jurrien Timber is also an absentee for the foreseeable future. Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White look set to step in.

Finally, Arteta usually plays Kepa Arrizabalaga in cup games ahead of David Raya so expect Arsenal’s usual No.1 to be on the bench.

Man City team news

The Enzo Maresca era begins here following Pep Guardiola’s departure in the summer.

Plenty of players have been slow to return to training following the World Cup and that includes £116m signing Elliot Anderson, who will wear the number ‘5’ this season. Expect the England midfielder to start on the bench.

Maresca has suggested Josko Gvardiol will be a big part of his plans so the Croatian should start in defence, possibly at left-back.

Phil Foden should be raring to go after having the summer off but this may come too soon for Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku after their late returns from the US.

Omar Marmoush scored twice in City’s 3-1 friendly win over Atletico Madrid so is likely to spearhead the attack while Savinho could deputise for Doku, who has just signed a new five-year contract at the Etihad.

Arsenal v Man City odds

The betting is tight with Arsenal the very narrow favourites at 6/4.

Man City, who were unbeaten in three games against the Gunners last season (won two, drawn one) are 13/8 while The Draw is 23/10.

In the ‘To Lift The Trophy’ market, Arsenal are 5/6, with City 19/20.

There is no extra-time in the Community Shield, meaning the game would go straight to penalties if all square at full-time.

Both Arsenal and City are quoted at 11/2 to win on spot-kicks.

Arsenal v Man City prediction

It’s familiar territory for this pair as they’ve won six of the last nine Community Shields between them.

Both sides have won three apiece but City have also lost out three times in that nine-year spell, the most recent defeat coming against the Gunners in 2023.

That was on penalties and spot-kicks are very common.

It makes sense. Both teams are tinkering, bedding in new players, trying to get those who played in the World Cup up to full speed after a break and generally aiming to get everything ready for the new season. All in all, it makes this game rather ceremonial.

The killer stat is that six of the last nine Community Shields have gone to penalties and Arsenal won all three of theirs by such a method.

Arsenal to win on penalties at 11/2 has to be worth a look.

Then again, the Gunners have never won the Community/Charity Shield and Premier League in the same season. So maybe taking Man City to win on penalties at 11/2 is the smart move if you believe Arsenal are going to justify their position as 6/4 title favourites (City are 10/3).