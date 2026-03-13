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In some ways, Arsenal fans should be dancing in the streets with their side chasing an amazing quadruple.

But somehow it all seems a bit of a grind, with the relentless fixture list contributing to most of their matches now ending with sighs of relief.

Arsenal needed a rather dubious penalty to snatch a late draw in their Champions League last-16 first leg away to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek while they won their previous three matches by a single goal.

That said, it’s a results business and the Gunners keep fighting on and they head into this one with the chance to go 10 points clear at the top (Manchester City will have two games in hand when the final whistle goes).

But any hopes that life might just get easier after a run of five away games in the last six can be put to bed as Everton are emerging as one of the best away teams in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ men have four wins and a draw from their last five away assignments. They sit eighth and now have ambitions of European football next season.

How to watch Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal v Everton kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, March 14 at the Emirates. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 17:00

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Despite the heavy fixture list, Arsenal’s injury list is short.

MIke Merino will be out for a while and skipper Martin Odegaard looks set to miss out again with a knee injury.

The other concern is Leandro Trossard, who didn’t feature in the Bayer Leverkusen match to an unspecified injury.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz.

Everton team news

Like Arsenal, Everton are glad of a fairly empty treatment room.

Jack Grealish is out for the season, while the game could come too soon for Carlos Alcaraz. Veteran full-back Seamus Coleman is also close to a return after a “minor” knock.

Jarrad Branthwaite missed the recent warm-weather training camp in Portugal, with Everton looking to manage him carefully after his injury troubles over the past 12 months.

But Moyes is optimistic that the centre-back will be fit and available for the visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Everton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry.

Arsenal v Everton stats

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Everton (W4 D2), having lost four of their previous five against them (W1).

– Everton have won just one of their last 29 away Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L23), picking up a 1-0 win in April 2021.

– Arsenal have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games (W10 D4), going down 3-2 against Manchester United in January.

– Only Arsenal (9) have won more Premier League away games this season than Everton (7). The Toffees have won four of their last five league games on the road (D1).

– Arsenal have scored more set-piece goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (24 including penalties, 21 excluding). However, no team has shipped fewer goals from set-piece situations than Everton (8 including penalties, 6 excluding).

– Arsenal have overperformed their expected goals more than any other side in the Premier League this season (9), netting 59 goals from an xG of 50. However, at the other end Everton have overperformed their expected goals against more than any other side this term (8.4), conceding just 33 goals from an xGA of 41.4.

Arsenal v Everton predictions

Arsenal away had always been a nightmare for David Moyes.

He’d failed to win in 19 attempts ahead of taking his West Ham team there in December 2023 but it proved 20th time lucky.

The Hammers won 2-0 and the way Everton are playing on the road right now, the wily Toffees boss could fancy an upset once more.

True, the Gunners don’t lose many but a lot of their games are tight at the moment and the law of averages says something will go against them sooner rather than later unless they can find the gears of their early-season performances.

This is a dangerous game for Arsenal and, with Everton as big as 9/1 in places, the much fresher Toffees are worth chancing at those odds.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has netted five goals in his last 12 games so again offers plenty of value in the scorer markets.

Back the midfielder at 22/1 to get the first goal and also at 15/2 to score anytime.