Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Arsenal will be looking to continue their winning start to their Champions League campaign against Greek champions Olympiacos on Wednesday night.

The hullabaloo from Arsenal’s last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle on Sunday afternoon has just about calmed down and now the Gunners will be looking to claim their fifth win in six, against a side who enjoy coming to the Emirates.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in all competitions this season, and top the Greek Super League table on goal difference after Chiquinho popped up in the 96th minute to grab a 3-2 win over Levadiakos on Saturday.

However, they’ve had an indifferent start to their Champions League campaign with a miserable 0-0 home draw against 10-man Pafos – the competition’s Cypriot minnows.

A big plus for Olympiacos ahead of their trip to North London is their impressive record there.

The two sides are level pegging at six wins each in their 12 European encounters, but what is most surprising is the Greek side have won their last three visits. Granted the last of these was a 1-0 win in March 2021; only Gabriel remains from the Arsenal starting line-up.

But this is a very different Arsenal side and Olympiacos, who don’t travel well in the Champions League, could get blown away by the Gunners’ strikeforce if they are firing on Wednesday night.

Arsenal team news

Injured Arsenal stars Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Piero Hincapie will all miss the Champions League clash.

William Saliba is expected to take over from Cristhian Mosquera in the back four.

Martin Odegaard returned to action on Sunday and he’ll be pushing for a start along with Sunday goalscorer Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya – White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori – Rice, Zubimendi, Merino – Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Olympiacos team news

Olympiacos main injury concerns are Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk and midfielder Lorenzo Scipioni.

Remy Cabella and Yusuf Yazici will also be missing as neither were included in Olympiacos’ Champions League squad.

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Paschalakis – Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega – Garcia, Hezze – Strefezza, Chiquinho, Podence – El Kaabi

Arsenal v Olympiacos: How to watch and listen

The game will be live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting from 19.00 and kick-off at 2000. There will also be live radio commentary on talkSPORT 2.

Arsenal v Olympiacos stats

– Arsenal have won each of their last 13 CL home games, including 10 in a row without conceding

– Olympiacos have just two victories from their last 21 Champions League games

– Olympiacos have 10 consecutive away losses in CL group stages

– Olympiacos have won six of their 12 head-to-heads with Arsenal

– Olympiacos have won their last three matches at the Emirates Stadium

– Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in five of eight games this season

– Olympiacos scored just two goals in their five Europa League away games last term

Arsenal v Olympiacos predictions

There’s a temptation to consider Olympiacos a bit of a bogey side for Arsenal, especially since the Greek team have won the last three visits. Although the last was nearly five years ago.

Olympiacos also don’t appear to have a problem scoring in the league with 13 goals from five games including a 5-0 win over Panserraikos… no, me neither.

But the problem for Olympiacos is Europe. They couldn’t break down 10-man Pafos in the Champions League opener despite having 18 shots, and will have an even harder time against an Arsenal side that has kept five clean sheets in eight.

Arsenal have won each of their last 12 group stage/league phase home games in Europe, and the last ten of those came with a clean sheet. Arsenal to win to nil seems to be the sensible option.

Mikel Merino grabbed the vital equaliser against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t feature at some point against the Greek champions.

It was the Spaniard’s first Arsenal goal of the season, but his fifth of the campaign if you count the hat-trick against Türkiye and the goal against Bulgaria in the last international break,

He has 10 shots on target in his last seven games for club and country. That includes three in his last five matches across all competitions, which is more impressive considering he hasn’t played a full 90 minutes since the Bilbao match.