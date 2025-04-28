Arsenal vs PSG: Prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal and PSG continue to chase an elusive European crown when they clash in what is sure to be an enthralling Champions League semi-final first leg.

PSG have been taking tips from a famous Frenchman…William The Conqueror, as they look to crush more English dreams and knock out a third Premier League side.

They gave Liverpool a dose of penalty heartbreak and in the following round they saw off a gallant Aston Villa side whose comeback came when they were already 5-1 down on aggregate.

But there’s been one Premier League side who have already taken down the English slayer and that is…Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side deservedly won 2-0 in a league phase fixture, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, and would love a repeat result, with the return leg taking place at the boisterous Parc Des Princes.

For that to happen, Arsenal will need a similar atmosphere to what they had against Real Madrid in the quarter-final, and we’ve seen in recent years that the French side can crumble amid a feisty atmosphere under the lights, most notably in the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle.

The Gunners have had the benefit of some extra time off after their weekend fixture was moved to midweek and will have been boosted by seeing PSG lose their first league game of the season on Friday night to Nice.

Arsenal vs PSG prediction

Arsenal will need to channel the energy that they showed against Real Madrid to get the edge in this one.

Declan Rice well and truly bent it like Beckham and then some to take the tie away from the Spaniards. The former West Ham man has been influential this season and his corners, which have given Arsenal so much success, could be vital in deciding the outcome of the tie.

PSG have been in brilliant form away from home this season, before the 3-2 defeat in the second leg against Aston Villa, they were on a 16-game unbeaten run in away games across all competitions.

Despite that the Emirates is still a tough place to go, Arsenal have only lost twice there all season and have won five of their six home games in the Champions League this season.

If the Gunners can reach the performance levels they showed against Real then we think they can take a slender advantage over to France.

Declan Rice scored two sublime free kicks in the quarter-final against Real Madrid and we think he could get another goal contribution here as his set-pieces cause opposition defences plenty of problems.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal are still without long term absentees Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Gabriel. Jorginho is not available, but Ricardo Calafiori could be involved after being out with a knee injury, but Ben White is also doubtful.

Thomas Partey is suspended after picking up a booking against Real Madrid.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Merino, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

PSG team news

PSG have a fully fit squad to select from, with no new injuries coming from their Ligue 1 defeat to Nice.

Expect the front three of Kvarchi Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue to continue.

Marquinhos should partner William Pacho in defence in front of Gianluigi Donnarumma, while the dangerous full-backs Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi will start once again.

PSG expected line-up

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal vs PSG: Where to watch and listen

Arsenal vs PSG stats

– Arsenal are unbeaten against PSG in European competition (2 W, 3 D) with the most recent clash being a 2-0 victory in this season’s league phase.

– Arsenal have won five of their six Champions League home games this season.

– PSG have won just one of their last four across all competitions (1 W, 1 D, 2 L).

– PSG lost their first domestic game of the season on Friday night, a 3-1 defeat to Nice, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in their last game.