Arsenal and Tottenham clash in the 198th North London Derby on Sunday.

Arsenal welcome Tottenham to the Emirates on Sunday for the first North London derby of the season.

The Gunners return from the international break top of the Premier League table, four points clear of Manchester City after an eight-match unbeaten run.

A 2-2 draw at Sunderland last time out halted their winning streak, with a stoppage-time equaliser denying them another three points.

Tottenham sit five places back but arrive with momentum of their own. They have the joint-best away record in the league and remain unbeaten on the road.

Their form away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been the foundation of their season. Thirteen points from 15 reflect a side comfortable absorbing pressure and striking at the right moments.

Arsenal hold the recent edge in this derby. They have won five of the last six meetings and completed the league double last season.

The Emirates has also provided a barrier Spurs have rarely broken. Tottenham have not won a Premier League match here since 2010.

With both sides pushing at the top end of the table and carrying clear strengths, this derby arrives with familiar tension and a genuine sense of jeopardy.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal vs Tottenham kicks off at 16:30 (UK) on Sunday, November 23, at the Emirates Stadium.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Arsenal team news

Gabriel is out for at least a month after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, leaving a sizeable gap at both ends of the pitch.

Cristhian Mosquera is expected to step in. The summer signing impressed earlier in the season when covering for William Saliba, and Piero Hincapié offers another option.

Calafiori and Timber both returned from the break with minor issues, while Viktor Gyokeres remains unavailable following the setback against Burnley.

Arsenal are also waiting on updates for Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta was optimistic before the break that all three could return for the derby.

Kai Havertz will not feature after a relapse in his knee recovery, with a return expected towards the end of the year.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Eze, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Merino

Tottenham team news

Tottenham remain without a long list of senior players, including Solanke, Kolo Muani, Gray, Dragusin, Kulusevski and Bissouma.

James Maddison is still a long-term absentee. Bergvall is also a concern after withdrawing from Sweden duty under concussion protocols.

Pape Matar Sarr returned to London for treatment after being forced off for Senegal. Spurs will assess him further before the weekend.

Richarlison is now the club’s only fit centre-forward, with Muani joining Solanke on the sidelines.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-3-3) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson; Simons, Odobert, Richarlison

Arsenal vs Tottenham stats

– Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League games against Tottenham.

– Arsenal have lost just one of their last thirty-two Premier League home games against Spurs.

– Arsenal have scored in each of their last twenty-six home league derbies.

– Arsenal have scored at least twice in each of the last eight home derbies against Tottenham.

– Arsenal have only conceded once in eight home games in all competitions this season.

– Tottenham are the only side unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season (W4 D1).

– This will be Tottenham’s first league derby without Kane or Son since 2014.

Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions

Arsenal will expect a response after the slip at Sunderland, but their injury list leaves Arteta short of stability in key areas. Losing Gabriel removes both a defensive presence and key set-piece threat.

Tottenham arrive with issues of their own, yet their away form has been the defining strength of their season.

Frank’s side have looked far sharper on the road than at home and carry a composure that often suits this fixture.

This has the feel of a tight derby rather than a chaotic one. Arsenal’s set-piece edge is significant, but Spurs’ counter-attacking threat is worth keeping an eye on.

Under 2.5 Goals at 1/1 makes sense given the injuries and the way both sides have managed big games.

Tottenham to win or draw at 9/5 feels too big based on their away record and the balance of the matchup.