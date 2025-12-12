This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal have had a few blips in recent weeks, enough to stop them pulling clear at the top of the table.

Conceding a last-minute equaliser to Sunderland started a run of dropping seven points in the last 15.

However, all those came on the road with the 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light followed by a 1-1 at Chelsea and a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.

During that run they’ve scored home wins over Tottenham (4-1) and Brentford (2-0) in two London derbies.

And to prove there was no hangover from last week’s defeat at Villa Park, Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at Club Brugge on Wednesday night to stay top of the Champions League group table with a maximum six wins out of six.

Next up, the Gunners face what is surely an absolutely gimme as they come up against a team who could end up as the worst in Premier League history.

Wolves have just two points from 15 matches and, at this rate, will set a new low. That abysmal tally is the 11 recorded by Derby in the 2007-08 season.

How to watch Arsenal v Wolves

Arsenal v Wolves kicks off at 20.00pm GMT on Saturday, December 13 at the Emirates.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and Discovery+, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta has plenty of problems in defence but this is surely a week when it won’t matter too much given that Wolves have scored just one away goal.

Once more, Gabriel and William Saliba look set to miss out while Riccardo Calafiori is suspended. Jurrien Timber will be given a late fitness test.

Further forward, Leandro Trossard could miss out once but, beyond that, Arteta is overflowing with options with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli both scoring away to Brugge after being handed starts.

Declan Rice missed the midweek trip with illness but is likely to return while the Brugge game also saw striker Gabriel Jesus get his first minutes after 11 months out with an ACL injury.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Eze, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Madueke.

Wolves team news

New Wolves boss Rob Edwards will hope that Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is okay to play after scoring but later limping off in the defeat at home to Manchester United.

There is some good news though with Joao Gomes available again after serving a suspension.

The visitors may play five at the back and two up front – Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tolo Arokodare – given that it worked fairly well in their narrow 1-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Wolves expected line-up

(5-3-2) Johnstone; Wolfe, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti, Tchatchoua; Gomes, Andre, Bellegarde; Arokodare, Strand Larsen.

Arsenal v Wolves stats

– Arsenal have won their last eight Premier League games against Wolves, their longest winning run against an opponent since a run of 10 against Burnley from 2010 to 2019.

– Arsenal have scored in each of their last 35 meetings with Wolves in all competitions, since a 1-0 home loss in February 1979.

– Wolves have won just one of their last 14 away league games against Arsenal (D4 L9).

– Arsenal are looking to win five consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since between January and April 2024.

– Though they still have the best defence in the Premier League this season with nine goals conceded, Arsenal have shipped six goals in their last five league games, double the amount they did in their first 10 this term.

– Wolves remain winless in all 15 Premier League games this season, with only QPR in 2012-13 (16) and Sheffield United in 2020-21 (17) having longer runs from the start of a campaign.

– Wolves are winless in 19 Premier League games and have lost their last eight in a row.

Arsenal v Wolves predictions

While the Gunners have been dropping points on the road, they’re a different animal at home and continue to rack up comfortable wins.

This should be another one and there’s a chance to make it emphatic against the top-flight’s worst team.

Arteta has a raft of forward players trying to make an impression and that could help Arsenal register a big win on Saturday night.

The handicap markets are a good place to go and Arsenal -2 at 11/10 and Arsenal -3 at 11/4 are both worthy punts.

Scorelines of 3-0 and 4-0 should cover those two bets given that Wolves have managed just one away goal in the Premier League this season.

Bukayo Saka was a late sub against Club Brugge in midweek so will surely start here.

He’s scored five goals in his 10 home games in all comps this season and is the Gunners’ first-choice penalty taker.

Take Saka to set Arsenal on their way with the first goal at 9/2.