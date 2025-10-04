Arsenal vs West Ham predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know about Arsenal's Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday.

Arsenal return to the Emirates on Saturday with a chance to go top of the Premier League, at least for a few hours, if they beat West Ham in the early kick-off.

The Gunners arrive in good spirits after overturning Newcastle with a 96th-minute Gabriel header and following up with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in midweek.

That late drama at St James’ Park felt significant, both for ending a hoodoo and for keeping pressure on Liverpool, who play later in the day.

Arsenal’s home record under Arteta has been strong, yet there is a recent twist. West Ham have won on their last two visits to this ground without conceding.

Nuno Espirito Santo began his reign with a draw at Everton, and all four of West Ham’s points this season have come away from home.

Bukayo Saka is set for his 200th Premier League appearance, while Jarrod Bowen has five goals against Arsenal, including last season’s decisive strike at the Emirates.

Set pieces could be decisive again. Nine of Arsenal’s last 14 league goals have come that way, with Gabriel the leading scoring defender in the division since 2020.

This is a derby that has tripped Arsenal up before, but with momentum building and West Ham struggling, the hosts have a big opportunity to put another marker down.

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Magalhaes picked up a knock late on against Olympiacos but is expected to be fit, which is important with Piero Hincapie still sidelined.

Bukayo Saka is in line for his 200th Premier League appearance and will be central to Arteta’s attack. He scored from the bench in midweek and looks sharp.

Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees, while Leandro Trossard could make way for Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

West Ham team news

Tomas Soucek serves the final match of his suspension, leaving Soungoutou Magassa to continue in midfield. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is doubtful with a stomach issue.

Nuno Espirito Santo otherwise has a settled squad. Jarrod Bowen remains the main threat, having scored five career goals against Arsenal, including the winner at the Emirates last season.

Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Füllkrug should both start, with Lucas Paqueta tasked with linking midfield and attack.

West Ham expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Füllkrug

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal vs West Ham kicks off at 3pm (UK) on Saturday, October 4 at the Emirates Stadium. The match is not being televised live in the UK; however, live radio commentary will be available via local radio and official club channels.

Arsenal vs West Ham stats

– Arsenal have won six of their last eight Premier League matches (D1 L1).

– West Ham have lost five of their last six in all competitions.

– The Hammers have won their last two visits to the Emirates without conceding.

– Arsenal have lost only four of their last 42 Premier League home games.

– West Ham have suffered 134 London derby defeats, the most of any club.

– Nine of Arsenal’s last 14 league goals have come from set pieces.

– Jarrod Bowen has five career goals against Arsenal, including the winner here last season.

Arsenal vs West Ham predictions

Arsenal’s comeback at Newcastle and steady win over Olympiacos underline their momentum. They are unbeaten in six across competitions, and their set-piece threat is still a major weapon.

West Ham have struggled for results, but their record at the Emirates is striking. They’ve won on their last two visits without conceding, with Jarrod Bowen often the difference on big occasions.

Nuno’s side is still short of confidence, yet all four of their league points this season have come away from home. That travelling resilience suggests they might not fold easily here.

Arsenal will dominate the ball and create openings, but West Ham’s pace on the break means they should have moments too. The handicap line feels generous, as the visitors can keep it competitive.

Gabriel’s presence from corners remains a threat. He has 18 league goals since joining, largely from set-pieces, and West Ham have already conceded six times from dead balls this season.