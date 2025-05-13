Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa host Europa League finalists Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Friday night.

For Villa, this one is huge. Win it, and they could leap into the top five, at least temporarily, while piling the pressure on Chelsea and Manchester United heading into the final weekend.

For Tottenham? Not so much. With their Premier League season long dead and the Europa League final against Manchester United looming large next week, this fixture is more about resting legs than chasing points.

Ange Postecoglou’s side arrive in dire domestic form, winless in five and battered 2-0 by Crystal Palace last time out. That match saw more injury concerns emerge and a clear sign of minds drifting toward Europe.

Villa, meanwhile, ground out a 1-0 win over Fulham to keep their European chase alive and are now unbeaten in four at home, winning their last three by an aggregate score of 8-2.

Unai Emery’s men were battered 4-1 by Spurs back in November, but this is a very different context. Revenge, motivation, and momentum are all on Villa’s side.





Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction

This game matters a great deal more to Aston Villa, so their team selection, performance, and mindset should reflect that.

Spurs have lost 19 league games this season, more than any other top-half side, and are likely to rotate heavily. Expect fringe players, youngsters, and a general lack of intensity from a side with bigger fish to fry.

On the other hand, Villa haven’t lost a Premier League home match since Matchday 2 and have won seven of their last eight at Villa Park. They’ve also scored in 17 of 18 at home this season, while Spurs have conceded 12 in their last four away.

We’re expecting Villa to dominate. While a clean sheet may be too much to ask, given Spurs have scored in nine of their last 10, a high-scoring win for the home side feels very much on the cards.

Ollie Watkins has two games left to match last season’s tally of 19 goals. He’s sat on 16 for the campaign, but surely he’ll recognise an opportunity to add to that tally on Friday.

Don’t be surprised if Villa win by a healthy margin against a distracted and disinterested Tottenham side.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Aston Villa team news

Jacob Ramsey misses out through suspension after picking up a red card last time out, while Marcus Rashford is almost certain to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Youri Tielemans faces a late fitness test but could make the bench. Other than that, Unai Emery has a strong squad available and plenty of reasons to go full strength.

Emi Martnez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, and Pau Torres should retain their places, while Ian Maatsen could replace Lucas Digne.

With Ramsey and Rashford absent, John McGinn may start on the left side.

Marco Asensio has reclaimed a starting role behind Watkins in recent weeks.

Aston Villa expected line-up

Martinez – Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen – Kamara, Onana, Tielemans – Rogers, Asensio, McGinn – Watkins

Tottenham team news

It’s likely to be another patched-up XI for Ange Postecoglou as he juggles injuries and the Europa League final.

James Maddison and Radu Dragusin are both out for the season, Lucas Bergvall won’t be back in time, and Son Heung-min is unlikely to be risked with the Europa League final just days away.

Expect sweeping changes here. Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and others may be given cameos, but it’ll be a rotated XI with an eye firmly on next week.

Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Archie Gray could comprise a new-look defence.

There may also be starts for Yves Bissouma, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Spence, Danso, Davies, Gray – Bissouma, Sarr – Odobert, Kulusevski, Tel – Richarlison

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: How to watch and listen

Aston Villa vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports UHDR at 7:30pm on Friday, May 16. Commentary is also available on talkSPORT 2.





Aston Villa vs Tottenham stats

– Villa have won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions.

– Spurs have just one point from their last five league games.

– Tottenham have conceded 2+ goals in four straight away matches.

– Ollie Watkins has scored nine Premier League goals at Villa Park this season.

– Spurs have lost 19 Premier League games this campaign – their most in a decade.

– Villa have scored in 17 of their 18 home league games this season.

– None of the last 19 Premier League meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw.