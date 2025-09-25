Aston Villa v Bologna predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Unai Emery’s ‘lazy’ Aston Villa side begin their Europa League campaign against Serie A midtable side Bologna on Thursday night.

The two sides met in last season’s Champions League with Villa taking a 2-0 victory, so Emery’s troops have a psychological advantage there, plus they have the most successful manager in this competition in the dugout.

Emery has won this trophy four times in his career, three with Sevilla and one at Villarreal. But those are heady days given Villa’s current plight – 18th in the Premier League, no wins and one measly goal.

For those turning up to Villa Park on Thursday night expecting the Villans to suddenly wake up and finally start hitting the back of the net, you might want to stay at home.

Villa’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal is highlighted by just one goal from 52 shots with a 3.7 xG. They are currently on a run of three tedious draws, a 0-0 with Everton, a 1-1 with Brentford where they lost on penalties and Sunday’s lethargic showing against 10-man Sunderland.

This match won’t be helped by a Bologna side who haven’t scored away from home this season and only netted once on the road in the Champions League last season.

They have only scored twice from open play this season, and three of their four Serie A have been 1-0 scorelines, this makes the In the Night Garden Magical Boat Ride at Alton Towers look like a white knuckler.

This match already feels like one where you could happily have a nice big nap in the first and second half and not miss much. If you are feeling really wild, why not just call it quits and have an early night, the Europa League is a marathon not a sprint, you’ll need to pace yourself.

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans is a major doubt for the clash with Bologna after picking up a calf injury against Everton.

Fellow midfielder Amadou Onana will be missing along with right-back Andrés Garcia, while Victor Lindelof is on the mend from a minor injury that kept him out of the Brentford match

Jadon Sancho added a touch of spark to the Sunderland clash when he came on in the 82nd minute, and will be pushing for a start on Thursday night.

Aston Villa predicted line-up:

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez – Digne, Konsa, Mings, Cash – Kamara, McGinn – Buendia, Rogers, Sancho – Watkins

Bologna team news

Bologna’s aptly named boss Vincenzo Italiano could be without Tommaso Pobega, Ibrahim Sulemana, Nicolo Casale and Ciro Immobile.

Bologna predicted line-up

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski – De Silvestri, Vitik, Heggem, Miranda – Freuler, Moro – Orsolini, Bernardeschi, Dominguez – Castro

How to watch and listen

Aston Villa vs Bologna will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through Discovery+, while talkSPORT will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Aston Villa v Bologna stats

– Aston Villa beat Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League group stage in October 2024

– Villa have an 3.7xG but have only scored once this season

– Bologna picked up only two points from away Champions League matches last season, scoring one

– Bologna are yet to score away from home this season

Aston Villa v Bologna predictions

If you are expecting a goal-fest you might want to look elsewhere.

Villa have scored twice all season across all competitions and have the lowest xG in the Premier League, while Bologna have been involved in three 1-0s this season and haven’t scored away from home.

They only managed to score once away from home in the Champions League last season in a 1-1 draw with Sporting, while a 0-0 away at Benfica was their next best result of the road. They lost all their other away matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Backing a 0-0 feels like ordering omelette and chips in a curry house, so Villa to edge it 1-0 is the way to go.

A lot of Bologna’s attacking thrust comes from their Italian international right winger Riccardo Orsolini.

The right winger put in a man-of-the-match performance against Genoa at the weekend, netting the winner from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of added time.

He has scored twice this season and isn’t afraid of having a pop. He’s hit the target five times from his 11 shots this campaign.

Villa’s defence currently concedes 12.8 shots per game and with Orsolini’s average of 1.25 SOT it’s worth chalking him down for another one at Villa Park.