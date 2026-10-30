Aston Villa v Fulham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After both sides were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, Aston Villa and Fulham will now face each other in the Premier League.

Villa fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Bournemouth and Fulham lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace, but they both have recorded back-to-back victories in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side took all three points against Newcastle and Manchester City, while Fulham won 1-0 against both Hull City and Coventry City.

Aston Villa v Fulham kick-off time

Aston Villa v Fulham kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday, October 31 at Villa Park.

Aston Villa v Fulham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7.45pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match radio commentary.

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery made nine changes to his starting line-up for the Carabao Cup tie, but is now likely to revert to the side that beat Manchester City.

Zion Suzuki will be back between the sticks, supported by a back four of Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen.

Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Johan Manzami, Alysson and Nicolas Jackson should also reclaim their place in the starting line-up.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Matteo Ruggeri remain sidelined with hamstring injuries and won’t return until after the November international break.

Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee, having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at the World Cup.

Fulham team news

David Affengruber was left out the squad in midweek after experiencing some pain towards the end of the win against Coventry City.

But Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that the issue isn’t serious, and the centre-back is expected to start alongside Calvin Bassey at Villa Park.

The likes of Bernd Leno, Timothy Castagne, Shea Charles, Josh King and Gonzalo Garcia should also go back in the starting line-up after being named on the bench in the Carabao Cup.

Ryan Sessegnon will serve the final game of his three-match suspension following his red card in the 1-0 win over Hull City.

Emile Smith Rowe has now recovered from his recent fitness issue, with Arbeloa confirming that his absence from Fulham’s last two matchday squads has been down to selection decisions.

Aston Villa v Fulham odds

Villa are 21/20 to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League, while Fulham are 31/10 to do likewise. The Draw is 14/5.

In the outright betting, Villa are now 10/3 to finish the season in the top five, and Fulham are 9/2 to get relegated.

Aston Villa v Fulham prediction

After losing several key players in the summer, Villa fans may have been fearing the worst when they picked up just one point from their opening four Premier League games.

But they have recovered well, and no Premier League team has recorded more points than Emery’s side (10) in the last four games.

Fulham also come into this game in good league form, although their back-to-back Premier League wins came against newly-promoted Hull City and Coventry City.

The Cottagers also have a poor head-to-head record in this fixture, losing their last five trips to Villa Park by an aggregate score of 11-3.

No side in the Premier League this season have scored fewer away goals than Fulham, who only have two from their four away trips.

That leads us to back a Villa win to Nil at 14/5. A 2-0 win for the hosts is available at 11/1.

Jackson has netted five goals across his last four appearances at Villa Park, including a brace in the 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend.

The Senegal international is 7/5 to score anytime, and 17/2 to net two or more goals.