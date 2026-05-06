Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Aston Villa welcome Nottingham Forest to Villa Park as both sides continue their battle to secure a place in the Europa League final.

Forest hold a one-goal advantage after Chris Wood’s second-half penalty was the difference in the semi-final first leg at the City Ground.

The winner of the tie will face either Braga or Freiburg in the final at the end of the month, with the Portuguese side travelling to Germany with a 2-1 lead after the first leg.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 20.00 BST on Thursday, May 7 at Villa Park.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Aston Villa team news

Club captain John McGinn was left out of the Villa squad against Tottenham as a precaution due to a tight hamstring, but he should return against Forest.

Amadou Onana was forced off during the semi-final first leg due to a calf injury and was replaced by Lamare Bogarde, who is expected to start alongside Youri Tielemans in midfield.

Boubacar Kamara remains a long-term absentee, while Ross Barkley and Alysson are both ineligible after not being named in Villa’s Europa League squad.

Nottingham Forest team news

Morgan Gibbs-White came on at half-time in the 3-1 win against Chelsea but was withdrawn just 20 minutes later after suffering a deep cut in a clash of heads with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

While the 26-year-old is now a doubt for the trip to Villa Park, he has had a protective mask made in case he is allowed to play.

Zach Abbott was also involved in a clash of heads against Chelsea, but should be available for selection.

Ola Aina, Murillo, Ibrahim Sangare and Dan Ndoye are all hoping to return from their respective injuries and are set to face late fitness tests.

John Victor, Willy Boly, Nicolo Savona and Callum Hudson-Odoi definitely won’t be involved as they have all been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Taiwo Awoniyi netted a brace against Chelsea and Luca Netz made his full Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge but they weren’t included in Forest’s Europa League squad, making them ineligible to play in the competition.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest odds

Aston Villa are 76/100 to win in front of their home fans. Nottingham Forest are 19/5 to win the second leg, while a draw on the night is 29/10.

In the ‘to qualify’ market, which adds in extra-time and spot-kicks as a way of going through, Aston Villa are 11/10, with Nottingham Forest 3/4.

As for the outright tournament betting, Aston Villa are still considered the overall favourites at 15/8, while Nottingham Forest are a fraction behind them at 2/1.

Braga are 9/2 to lift the trophy, and Freiburg can be backed at 5/1.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest prediction

Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge means they are now unbeaten in each of their previous 10 matches in all competitions, winning each of their past five.

Villa come into this game on a three-game losing streak after a much-changed side lost 2-1 to Tottenham at the weekend.

But Unai Emery has a well-earned reputation as a Europa League specialist after winning the competition three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

Villa have also maintained a 100% record at Villa Park in the Europa League this season, winning all six home games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.

We’re backing Villa to secure a narrow win by a one-goal margin at 13/5, and that will send the tie to extra time.

Ollie Watkins has scored in three of Villa’s last four home games against Forest and is 8/5 to find the back of the net again.