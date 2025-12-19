Aston Villa chase a 10th straight win as they face Man United in the Premier League on Sunday, December 21

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park on Sunday with confidence high after another statement week under Unai Emery.

Villa arrive on a nine-match winning run in all competitions and have won every home game during that stretch, including victories over Arsenal and Manchester City.

United make the trip after a chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday night, a game they were fortunate to escape from with a point after conceding several late chances.

Ruben Amorim’s side remain difficult to beat, having lost just once in their last 10 league games, but the fixture list has been kind and Villa Park represents a very different test.

Villa’s momentum has been built largely at home, where they have now won nine straight matches and collected 40 Premier League points in 2025.

United also arrive without several key players, including Casemiro through suspension, and three regular starters now away at AFCON.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Aston Villa vs Man Utd kicks off at 16:30 (UK) on Sunday at Villa Park. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Aston Villa team news

Villa come into the weekend in strong shape, with Emery able to stick closely to the side that has powered their recent run.

Morgan Rogers continues to play a key role in the final third and arrives after scoring twice at West Ham, including a long-range winner.

Ollie Watkins is expected to lead the line again, supported by a settled midfield that has given Villa control in recent home games.

Aston Villa expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Lindelöf, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Man Utd team news

United will be without Casemiro after his suspension was confirmed following Monday’s draw with Bournemouth.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui are also unavailable due to Africa Cup of Nations duty, reducing Amorim’s options in wide areas.

Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain major doubts, meaning Ayden Heaven is likely to continue in defence alongside Luke Shaw.

Man Utd expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mount; Cunha

Aston Villa vs Man Utd stats

– Aston Villa have won their last six Premier League games and their last nine in all competitions.

– Villa have won nine straight home games in all competitions and could record their fewest home league defeats in a calendar year since 1983 if they avoid defeat here.

– Only Manchester City (46) have won more home Premier League points in 2025 than Villa (40).

– Villa have won just one of their last 26 Premier League home games against Man Utd, beating them 3-1 in Unai Emery’s first match in charge.

– Manchester United have won their last two away Premier League games, last winning three in a row in February 2024.

– United have scored at least twice in each of their last five away league matches.

– United have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

– Bruno Fernandes has assisted in each of his last five away league appearances and could set a Premier League record with another here.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd predictions

Villa’s home form, overall direction, and level of confidence against a leaky Man Utd side missing depth make odds about 11/10 appealing.

They have won nine in a row at Villa Park and fear no team at home.

United’s recent run is good on paper, but they were opened up repeatedly by Bournemouth and needed big saves late on to avoid defeat. Villa are better placed to punish that kind of defending.

The absence of Mbeumo and Diallo puts more pressure on Fernandes and Cunha to carry United’s attack, while Villa remain settled and confident across the pitch.

Villa to win looks the right call here, especially at home, where Emery’s side continue to set the tempo and control games. Back Villa to win at 11/10.

Morgan Rogers is also worth a bet of some description. We say back him to score or assist at 1/1.

He has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 11 league games and is playing with confidence again.

Rogers had five attempts against West Ham and has recorded at least three shots in five of his last 10 league appearances.