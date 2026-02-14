This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both fighting on three fronts this season and will face each other in an all-Premier League clash in the FA Cup fourth round.

Villa booked their place in the fourth round with a 2-1 win away at Tottenham, while Newcastle beat Bournemouth on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

The Magpies are looking to lift silverware for a second consecutive year after their Carabao Cup success last season, which ended a 56-year trophy drought.

Villa will see the FA Cup as an opportunity to end their 30-year trophy drought, although they are also in the Europa League knockout stages.

Unai Emery’s side sit third in the Premier League after an 86th-minute own goal from Jack Hinshelwood gave them a 1-0 win over Brighton earlier this week.

Newcastle haven’t been in great form but ended a five-game winless run, which included losing 2-0 to Villa at St James’ Park in the Premier League, with a 2-1 win away to Tottenham on Tuesday night.

How to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Newcastle kicks off at 17:45 GMT on Saturday, February 14 at Villa Park. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 3 and BBC One.

TalkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will provide commentary.

Aston Villa team news

Despite playing for Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round, Douglas Luiz isn’t cup-tied and will be eligible to play for Villa following a refresh to the rules before the 2025-26 season.

Villa signed the Brazil international in the January transfer window after Boubacar Kamara was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Fellow midfielders John McGinn and Youri Tielemans are also out injured, and they may not return to first-team action until April.

Matty Cash missed the win over Brighton with a knee injury and Andres Garcia is still out with a hamstring injury, so Lamare Bogarde is poised to continue at right-back.

Alysson was dealing with a minor injury when he joined Villa in the January transfer window but came off the bench against Brighton and will now be pushing for a full debut.

Unai Emery could also look to freshen up his team for the FA Cup game, resting the likes of Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Torres, Digne; Onana, Luiz; Alysson, Rogers, Buendia; Abraham

Newcastle team news

Bruno Guimaraes recently returned from injury but is now set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring issue in the win over Tottenham.

His injury leaves Newcastle short of options in the middle of the park, with Joelinton and Lewis Miley also ruled out of the visit to Villa Park.

At right-back, Tino Livramento has been out since picking up an injury in the FA Cup third round and is not expected to return until the start of next month.

Fabian Schar recently underwent surgery on an ankle injury and Emil Krafth is still unavailable, having struggled with fitness issues throughout the season.

Aaron Ramsdale should replace Nick Pope in goal after his saves in the shootout against Bournemouth helped Newcastle secure their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Jacob Ramsey scored his first Newcastle goal in the win over Tottenham and looks set to start against his former club at Villa Park.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Ramsey; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Aston Villa v Newcastle stats

– Aston Villa have won five of their last seven home games against Newcastle United (D1 L1).

– Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Newcastle have scored just five goals at Villa Park. Fabian Schar netted three of those goals, while the other two were own goals.

– Villa have knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup four times (1894-95, 1896-97, 1904-05, 2000-01), losing the other two ties in the 1923-24 final and third round in 1951-52.

– In five of the previous six seasons Aston Villa and Newcastle have met in the FA Cup, either Villa (1895, 1897, 1905, 1924) or Newcastle (1905, 1924, 1952) have reached the final that year, with two of those seasons seeing the sides meet in the final (1904-05 and 1923-24).

– Villa were in the FA Cup semi-final last season but have not gone beyond round four in consecutive seasons since doing so between 2008-09 and 2010-11.

– Newcastle have lost 10 of their last 13 games away from home at Premier League opponents (W2 D1), and have failed to score in eight of their last nine.

– Morgan Rogers has been involved in four goals in five FA Cup starts for Aston Villa (3 goals, 1 assist).

Aston Villa v Newcastle prediction

While Villa may make some changes to their team, Emery’s side should still be strong enough to beat Newcastle at home and reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Villa are 7/5 to beat Newcastle in 90 minutes, although Villa to qualify is a safer bet at 4/5 as the game may go to extra-time and penalties.

Newcastle’s last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, and both teams to score is available at 11/20.

We’re still expecting a tight contest and eight of Villa’s last nine home games have been decided by a one-goal margin. Villa to win by one goal can be backed at 7/2.

Rogers set up Emi Buendia’s goal in the last game between these two sides, and he also has a good record in the FA Cup. He’s 27/20 to score or assist against Newcastle.