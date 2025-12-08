Atalanta face Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday night

Atalanta and Chelsea meet in Bergamo on Tuesday night with identical records in the Champions League, both sitting on 10 points from their opening five matches.

Chelsea are seventh in the league-phase standings thanks to a stronger goal difference, putting them on course for automatic qualification to the last 16.

Enzo Maresca’s side produced their best European performance of the season by beating Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, a result that capped three wins from four in the competition.

However, that momentum has not carried into the Premier League. Chelsea have taken just two points from three domestic games since dismantling the Spanish champions.

Atalanta have followed a similar Champions League path. After losing to PSG on matchday one, they have collected 10 points from the last 12 available, keeping three clean sheets in that run.

Their weekend defeat to Hellas Verona was a setback, but Europe has offered much-needed stability during an inconsistent Serie A campaign.

How to watch Atalanta vs Chelsea

Atalanta vs Chelsea kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Tuesday, December 9, at the Gewiss Stadium. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

Atalanta team news

Raffaele Palladino has no new injury concerns following the defeat to Verona, but Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mitchel Bakker remain unavailable.

Gianluca Scamacca is expected to return to the starting XI after scoring from the bench at the weekend, replacing Nikola Krstovic up front.

Nicola Zalewski is also an option at wing-back, with Davide Zappacosta potentially missing out against his former club.

Atalanta expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca

Chelsea team news

Moises Caicedo is available again after serving his domestic suspension and should return to midfield for this Champions League trip.

Liam Delap suffered a serious shoulder injury against Bournemouth and joins Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, and Mykhaylo Mudryk on the absentee list.

Joao Pedro is the most likely option to lead the line, while Cole Palmer may be rested due to workload management.

Chelsea expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Atalanta vs Chelsea stats

– Atalanta have taken 10 points from their last four Champions League matches.

– Atalanta have kept three clean sheets in those four games.

– Atalanta lost 3-1 to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

– La Dea sit 12th in Serie A despite strong European form.

– Chelsea have won three of their last four Champions League games.

– Chelsea beat Barcelona 3-0 on matchday five.

– The Blues have collected only two Premier League points since that victory.

– Chelsea have kept clean sheets in their last three European games against Serie A opposition.

Atalanta vs Chelsea predictions

Chelsea’s European form has been far stronger than their domestic results, and the return of Caicedo improves their structure in midfield.

They look far more settled in this competition than in the Premier League.

Atalanta have also impressed in Europe, keeping clean sheets and growing in confidence since losing to PSG.

Their performances have been far more measured than in Serie A, where consistency continues to escape them.

A tight contest feels likely. Both teams have enjoyed strong spells in the Champions League, yet neither are in the sort of form that makes you want to back them.

Under 2.5 goals at 11/10 looks a decent bet based on how both sides have approached recent European matches, with Atalanta keeping things compact and Chelsea tightening up defensively.

A 1-1 draw at 11/2 could play out two sides who are comfortable without chasing the game early, while BTTS also aligns with their attacking options on the pitch.

Cole Palmer remains a threat whether starting or coming from the bench, and his ability to create shooting opportunities makes him a viable goalscorer.

You can back him as an Anytime Goalscorer at 8/5.

Either side could win this, but neither has convinced us we should stick our money on it.