Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as Athletic Bilbao clash with Arsenal in the Champions League

Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to San Mames, where Athletic Bilbao are back at Europe’s top table for only the third time since 1992.

Mikel Arteta’s side head to Spain on the back of a solid start to the Premier League, with Saturday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest taking them to nine points from four games.

Viktor Gyokeres has made a fast start, and the summer signings are settling in well despite a handful of injury problems.

Bilbao’s rhythm was checked by a surprise home defeat to Alaves at the weekend, though three wins from their first four La Liga matches show the strides made under Ernesto Valverde.

Last season’s Europa League campaign ended with a 7-1 semi-final hammering at the hands of Manchester United, so the home crowd will be hoping for better here.

This is the first time the two clubs have met in a competitive game, although Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory when they clashed in the Emirates Cup during the summer.

San Mames will provide a different backdrop altogether, and both teams will be eager to make a statement in their opening group fixture.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Ernesto Valverde is without his biggest threat, with Nico Williams missing through an adductor injury. He’s contributed to two goals in three matches.

Aymeric Laporte has been left out of the Champions League squad, while Yeray Alvarez is suspended. Benat Prados and Unai Egiluz are also absent, and Inigo Lekue remains a doubt.

That puts extra pressure on Inaki Williams to lead the attack, with Oihan Sancet and Alex Berenguer offering support.

Maroan Sannadi has also started brightly with a goal and assist, while defender Aitor Paredes has impressed at both ends.

Athletic Bilbao expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Simon; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Vesga, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Sannadi

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta is without Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus, while Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, and Christian Norgaard are all doubts.

Arsenal’s improved depth has helped cover those gaps. Martin Zubimendi scored twice against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, while Riccardo Calafiori already has two assists from left-back.

Viktor Gyokeres has three goals from four games. A European night like this could be an ideal stage for him.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

How to watch and listen

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through discovery+, while BBC Radio 5 Live will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal stats

– This is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

– Arsenal have won their last five Champions League games against Spanish sides.

– Athletic have lost just two of their last ten home matches in Europe against English teams.

– Bilbao are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15.

– Viktor Gyokeres has three goals in four games for Arsenal this season.

– Martin Zubimendi scored twice in the weekend win over Nottingham Forest.

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal predictions

Arsenal are missing some big names, but the depth of the squad has already been tested and held up well.

Zubimendi has brought control in midfield, Gyokeres has given them a presence up front, and defensively, they still look steady.

Bilbao losing Nico Williams is massive. He carries their threat on the left, and without him it feels a lot easier for Arsenal to manage.

Inaki Williams will run the channels, but the attacking edge is not the same.

San Mames will be bouncing, and Athletic do tend to put up a fight at home, but Arsenal are used to this stage now.

Four wins from their last five away games in Europe shows they know how to get results in tough environments.

Recent results point towards a tighter game. Arsenal’s trips to Old Trafford and Anfield both finished 1-0, while Bilbao’s last two matches ended with a single goal.

That makes the win-to-nil an interesting play, while the Betway Boost on Gyokeres to score first at 9/2 also catches the eye.