Athletic Bilbao vs Man Utd prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Man Utd visit San Mames to take on Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night.

United’s season has been a disaster, but the Europa League offers one last chance to salvage something from the wreckage.

Ruben Amorim hasn’t exactly sparked a revolution at Old Trafford, and while Man Utd’s Premier League campaign flatlines, Thursday offers a different challenge: keeping their European dream alive against an Athletic Bilbao side who mean business at San Mames.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in Europe this season and somehow escaped a late collapse to knock Lyon out in a chaotic 5-4 aggregate win.

But against an Ernesto Valverde side that’s already taken care of Roma and Rangers at home – and with the final being played on this very pitch – this feels like a far tougher assignment.

Athletic have won all six of their home Europa League games this season by a combined score of 14-2, and they’ll smell blood against a fragile Utd defence that couldn’t keep Lyon out, even with a two-goal cushion.





Athletic Bilbao vs Man Utd prediction

Don’t be fooled by the Premier League table. In our opinion, United are being underestimated here and we’ll look to exploit that.

Their domestic form is a mess, yet Amorim’s side has looked far more assured in Europe.

Athletic have been brilliant at San Mames, but this isn’t a free hit. They’re missing key attacking weapons and may struggle to break down a United side that’s defending pretty well in this competition.

Granted, the visitors will be reliant on Bruno Fernandes again, and they’re wrestling with injuries, but the same can be said for a Bilbao side that prioritise defence and drew 0-0 with Rangers.

It might not be a pretty watch, as neither side looks free-flowing right now, but it should be tight and tactical.

Backing Man Utd to avoid defeat in the first leg makes a lot of sense, especially at the prices. A draw feels like the likeliest outcome, but the double chance on the visitors is the safer play.

If it wasn’t for United’s record of finding a way to score in every Europa League fixture they’ve played, we’d lean toward a 0-0. Either way, under 2.5 goals looks sensible.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Oihan Sancet is ruled out with a thigh injury, which is a major blow to the hosts.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon will be protected by Andoni Gorosabel, Dani Vivian, Yeray Alvarez and Yuri Berchiche.

Nico Williams was rested at the weekend and should return fresh to torment United’s back line. He’s been involved in seven goals across six Europa League games at San Mames this season.

He will likely be joined in attack by his brother Inaki, with Alejandro Berenguer in between them and Gorka Guruzeta up front.

Oscar De Marcos, who memorably scored in both legs the last time these two sides met in 2012, is still hanging around, though he’s no longer a guaranteed starter.

Athletic Bilbao expected line-up

Simon – Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche – Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar – I. Williams, Berenguer, N. Williams – Guruzeta

Man Utd team news

It’s not a full-blown injury crisis, but it’s not far off. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt and Toby Collyer are being monitored but are unlikely to feature.

Altay Bayindir and Ayden Heaven are still doubts, and both Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee have suffered injuries that may end their seasons. Lisandro Martinez remains out long-term while Chido Obi isn’t part of Utd’s Europa League squad.

That could mean Luke Shaw features in a back three alongside Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire, with Noussair Mazraoui moving to the right wing-back role with Patrick Dorgu on the left.

Bruno Fernandes will hope to add to his record 29 goal involvements in 31 Europa League knockout games as he features alongside Alejandro Garnacho.

Rasmus Hojlund remains the only natural striker available, so he’ll lead the line.

Man Utd expected line-up

Onana – Yoro, Maguire, Shaw – Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Fernandes, Garnacho – Hojlund

Athletic Bilbao vs Man Utd: How to watch and listen

Athletic Bilbao vs Man Utd will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 at 20:00 on Thursday, May 1. Full match commentary will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Athletic Bilbao vs Man Utd stats

– Bilbao are unbeaten in their previous nine home matches across all competitions and have won each of their last six Europa League fixtures at San Mames.

– On the other hand, Utd have failed to win seven of their last eight away from home, and they’ve failed to win four of six Europa League away matches.

– Utd have avoided defeat in eight of nine matches against La Liga sides in the Europa League.

– Bruno Fernandes has recorded 29 goal involvements in 31 Europa League knockout matches, which is a competition record.

– Utd have avoided defeat in 11 of their previous 12 Europa League away fixtures.