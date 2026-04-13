Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Is there any way back for Barca?

The Spanish giants will be meeting for the sixth occasion this season and the third time in seven days when they lock horns again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Atleti had twice previously knocked Barca out at this stage of the tournament but to say they had a hex on their Catalan rivals was perhaps something of a stretch given that those encounters came back in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

But despite Barca beating Atleti 3-1 and 3-0 in two earlier showdowns at the Camp Nou this season, Diego Simeone’s team shocked the home crowd with a 2-0 win via goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth. Barca now have a mountain to climb when they head to Madrid on Tuesday night.

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona kick-off time

Atletico v Barcelona kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 14 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Atletico Madrid team news

Simeone made 10 changes for Atleti’s La Liga game at the weekend, a young line-up losing 2-1 at Sevilla.

But he’ll revert to his strongest XI on Tuesday as the hosts look to complete the job.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will be without Pau Cubarsi after the Spanish centre-back was sent off in the first leg defeat with the score 0-0 – a pivotal moment.

There is also a doubt over fellow defender Gerard Martin.

Frenkie de Jong is available again after recovering from a hamstring injury but that same issue will keep Raphinha out once more.

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona odds

Despite being the away team and trailing 2-0 from the first leg, the market suggests Barcelona aren’t done yet.

True, they’re now clear outsiders to go through but Barcelona’s ‘to qualify’ odds of 11/4 suggests there is hope. Atleti, who were 11/5 to reach the semis before that first-leg win, are now just 2/7 to progress.

As for the actual match odds, Barcelona are 4/5 favourites to win in 90 minutes, with hosts Atletico 13/5 and The Draw 16/5.

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona prediction

Prior to that first leg, Barcelona had won 10 and drawn one of the previous 13 meetings with Atleti so it certainly registered as a surprise.

Obviously playing the second half with a man down following Cubarsi’s sending off on 44 minutes rather skewed matters and I agree that this is far from done yet.

Barcelona will really go for this and I like them to win the game at 4/5. Whether they can overturn a 2-0 advantage is another matter.

Lamine Yamal scored one and set up the other two in Barcelona’s 4-1 home win over Espanyol at the weekend. That’s 16 out of 16 they’ve won at home in La Liga and they’re now nine points clear at the top.

The teenager, who scored in Barca’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle, will be a key man so try Lamal to score first in an away win at 13/2.