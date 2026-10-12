Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester United are off to their worst league start in 40 years after banking just six points from their first six games following a 1-1 draw against 10-man Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Under-fire boss Michael Carrick will hope that Europe can prove a welcome distraction and the Red Devils are at least off to a good start in the Champions League after a comfortable 4-0 home win over Azerbaijani side, Sabah FK, in their opener.

This is a second straight game against English opposition for Atletico Madrid after they lost 2-1 against Liverpool at Anfield. Domestically, they’ve been in good form and four straight wins have put them second in La Liga behind Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd kick-off time

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, October 13 at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Amazon Prime, with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Atletico Madrid team news

Defender Alex Grimaldo shook off a knock to start in the 2-1 win over Alaves on Saturday and scored his third goal in the last four games.

Julian Alvarez replaced Jonathan David at half-time and the Argentine could be in line to start this one.

Like United, Atleti should line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Man Utd team news

Summer signing Carlos Baleba came off the bench and showed some promising signs in the 1-1 draw with Spurs.

Now the midfielder looks ready to make his first start of the campaign.

United must cope without defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who are both out injured.

Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu are also unlikely to feature.

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd odds

Atletico Madrid are a shade of odds-on at 19/20 to win the game.

Manchester United are 12/5 while The Draw is 14/5.

United are 25/1 to win the Champions League while Atleti are 40s.

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd prediction

Atleti are unbeaten in four matches against United, winning two of those.

They’ve also won nine of their last 11 home Champions League group stage/league phase matches so this could be another tough evening for Carrick and co.

That said, The Red Devils have lost only one of their last 16 European matches, winning 10 of those.

The idea that Diego Simeone’s side are strong defensively doesn’t hold water these days and they’ve kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Champions League games.

Given that they’ve netted in 23 of their last 25 group stage/league phase fixtures, goals should be on the cards.

Put everything together and an entertaining 2-2 draw is worth a go at 11/1.

As for goalscorers, try former Man City man Alvarez and Matheus Cunha in a double.

Both to score pays just under 10/1.