Barcelona v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Aston Villa will look to maintain their perfect start to their Champions League campaign when they face Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Villa currently sit second in the table with nine points out of nine, having won 3-2 at Club Brugge, 6-0 against Fenerbahce and 3-1 against Viking.

Barcelona are three points behind following their 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain last time out, but they did win 5-1 against Feyenoord and 4-1 away at Galatasaray in the opening two games.

Barcelona v Aston Villa kick-off time

Barcelona v Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, November 3 at Camp Nou.

Barcelona v Aston Villa how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Barcelona team news

Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde are currently the only first-team defenders available for selection at Barcelona.

Their lack of defensive options was evident in the 6-1 win over Deportivo Alaves at the weekend, when Hansi Flick deployed Frenkie de Jong at centre-back and handed fellow midfielder Brian Farinas a first-team debut at right-back.

Xavi Espart and Jules Kounde are both sidelined with ankle injuries, while Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are not yet ready to return from their thigh injuries.

In midfield, Dani Olmo sustained a left adductor injury in the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, and Fermin Lopez will continue to fill in for the 28-year-old.

Roony Bardghji is a long-term absentee, having suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during a training session.

Aston Villa team news

Joao Gomes and Emi Buendia could come into the starting line-up against Barcelona, with Leon Gortezka and Alysson likely to make way.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Matteo Ruggeri remain sidelined with hamstring injuries and won’t return until after the November international break.

Amadou Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup and is a long-term absentee.

Brian Madjo and Modou Keba Cisse are not eligible to play in the league stage after they were left out of Villa’s Champions League squad.

Madjo’s absence should see Tammy Abraham brought back into the matchday squad.

Barcelona v Aston Villa odds

Barcelona are clear 5/19 favourites to secure all three points in this fixture.

Villa are 10/1 to make it four wins out of four in the Champions League this season, while The Draw is 13/2.

In the outright betting, Barcelona are 7/2 joint-favourites to win the Champions League this season, with Villa quoted at 50/1.

Barcelona v Aston Villa prediction

Villa impressed in their wins against Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking, but an away game against Barcelona is an entirely different proposition.

Unai Emery has only won one of his 15 visits to Camp Nou, and the 6-1 defeat with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 is the worst moment of his managerial career.

Barcelona come into this game having won 12 of their 14 games in all competitions this season, with their only defeats coming against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Flick’s side have also netted 29 goals across their seven games at Camp Nou this season, which works out at an average of 4.14 goals per home game.

But Barcelona have not kept a clean sheet in the Champions League since a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in April 2025, a run that stretches back to their last 18 games in the competition.

They have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games in all competitions, while Villa are the joint-second top scorers in the Champions League this season.

That leads us to back a Barcelona win and Both Teams to Score at 21/20. A 3-1 victory for the hosts is available at 9/1.

All of Barcelona’s 12 wins this season have been by at least a two-goal margin, so we’re also backing Barcelona -1.5 on the handicaps at 3/5.

After scoring against Feyenoord and PSG, Lamine Yamal now has 13 Champions League goals to his name and is level with Kylian Mbappe for most goals scored in the competition by a teenager.

The 19-year-old winger is 20/23 to score anytime against Villa and become the outright record holder.

Following his strike in Villa’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, Nicolas Jackson now has seven goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions.

His pace could cause a lot of problems for the Barcelona defenders and their high line, and the striker is 5/2 to score anytime.