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Barcelona and Newcastle United will battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they face each other at Camp Nou.

The tie is evenly poised following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at St. James’ Park, where Lamine Yamal’s late penalty cancelled out Harvey Barnes’ 86th-minute opener.

This is now the third meeting between these two sides this season after Barcelona won 2-1 at St James’ Park in the Champions League group phase.

The Magpies come into this second leg after a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which moved them up to ninth in the Premier League table.

Barcelona also had a successful weekend, winning 5-2 at home to Sevilla to maintain their four-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

The winner of this tie will face either Atletico Madrid or Tottenham in the quarter-finals, with the former leading 5-2 on aggregate before the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle

Barcelona v Newcastle kicks off at 17:45 GMT on Wednesday, March 18 at Camp Nou. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, with coverage starting from 17:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Barcelona team news

Lamine Yamal was left out of the starting line-up against Sevilla after struggling with an illness, but he did come off the bench and should now be well enough to start.

Eric Garcia missed the first leg at St James’ Park with a minor hamstring issue, but was back among the substitutes against Sevilla.

Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Andreas Christensen has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a partial ACL tear.

Barcelona expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Newcastle team news

Bruno Guimaraes has travelled to Barcelona with his teammates, but the club captain will not feature in a playing capacity as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sandro Tonali missed the 1-0 win over Chelsea due to an illness that has been spreading through the first-team squad over the last few weeks.

The Italy international is back with the squad, and Eddie Howe has confirmed that they will make a late decision on whether he will be involved against Barcelona.

Joe Willock was forced off towards the end of the Chelsea match after clutching his thigh, but he has also travelled with the squad and will have a late fitness test.

Lewis Miley hasn’t played since the 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in January and won’t return to action until after the March international break.

Fabian Schar is still sidelined with an ankle injury, and Emil Krafth has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Barcelona vs Newcastle stats

– Barcelona have won both of their previous home games against Newcastle United in the Champions League, beating them 1-0 in November 1997 and 3-1 in December 2002.

– Barcelona have progressed from each of their last five Champions League last 16 ties against English sides, most recently in February 2018 against Chelsea (4-1 on aggregate).

– When drawing the first leg away from home, Barcelona have progressed from each of their last 10 Champions League knockout stage ties. They were last eliminated at the quarter-final stage in 2002-03 against Juventus (1-1 away, 1-2 home).

– Barcelona have scored in each of their last 16 Champions League home games, netting 50 goals in total in this run (3.1 per game). They’ve won their last three at home by an aggregate score of 12-3.

– Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at St James’ Park was the 12th time an English side has failed to beat Barcelona in the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie. Just three of the previous 11 have progressed to the next round – Chelsea in 2004-05 (last 16), Manchester United in 2007-08 (semi-final) and Liverpool in 2018-19 (semi-final).

– Newcastle have lost five of their six away games against Spanish sides in all competitions, with this their first since a 2-1 loss at Deportivo de La Coruna in the 2005 UEFA Intertoto Cup. The only exception in this run was a 3-0 win at Mallorca in the 2003-04 UEFA Cup.

– Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Champions League games (W3 D3), and are looking to win consecutive away games in the competition for the first time.

– Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 12 matches in the Champions League.

– Lamine Yamal has 12 goal involvements in his last 11 home matches in the Champions League (6 goals, 6 assists).

– At the age of 18 years and 249 days, Lamine Yamal is just one goal away from equalling Kylian Mbappe’s record for the most Champions League goals scored before turning 19 (10).

– Raphinha has been directly involved in 18 goals in 15 home games for Barcelona in the Champions League (9 goals, 9 assists). Of players with 10+ home appearances for the club in the competition, only Lionel Messi (1.45) has a higher goal involvement per 90 average than the Brazilian (1.35).

– Anthony Gordon has scored 10 goals for Newcastle in the Champions League this season. The only players to net more times for an English side in a single edition of the Champions League are Erling Haaland (12 for Manchester City in 2022-23) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (12 for Manchester United in 2002-03).

Barcelona vs Newcastle predictions

Newcastle were unlucky not to take a first-leg lead following their performance at St James’ Park, and that will give them plenty of encouragement.

But facing Barcelona at Camp Nou is a daunting prospect as the LaLiga side have won all 12 games since the stadium reopened in late 2025.

The hosts may not be able to keep a clean sheet but their superior firepower could ultimately prove decisive, and we’re backing both teams to score and Barcelona to win at 8/5.

Lamine Yamal struggled against Lewis Hall in the first leg, but Raphinha against Kieran Trippier is another interesting battle. The Brazil international netted a hat-trick against Sevilla and is 6/4 to score anytime here.

Anthony Gordon could only make a cameo appearance in the first leg due to illness, and will now be looking for his 11th Champions League goal this season. He’s 14/5 to score anytime.