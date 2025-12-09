This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

With Bayer Leverkusen (17th) on eight points and Newcastle (11th) on nine, both really need to bank three points here to keep alive their hopes of a top eight place and automatic qualification to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Last season, 16 points was needed to achieve that goal so both require a strong finish with just three matches remaining.

Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the 36-team group phase last term, looked to be struggling to even grab a play-off spot (those finishing 9th to 17th) but have injected new life into their current campaign with back-to-back away wins against Benfica (1-0) and a much-changed Manchester City (2-0) last time.

That victory at the Etihad hasn’t exactly been a turning point though, as they’ve lost their last two Bundesliga matches to slip to fourth, a whopping 13 points behind Bayern Munich.

Newcastle have three wins and two defeats so far in the Champions League, their two away matches resulting in a 4-0 cruise at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise before a 2-1 defeat at Marseille last time after leading at the break.

The Magpies have responded well to that loss, taking seven points out of nine in the Premier League to move up to 12th.

That still seems a modest position but they’re only four points off fourth-placed Crystal Palace.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Wednesday, December 10 at the BayArena.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+ with coverage starting from 19:00.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Alejandro Grimaldo, who opened the scoring against Manchester City, missed the defeat at Augsburg at the weekend so will be assessed near kick-off.

Axel Tape is set to return from a thigh injury although may start on the bench.

Former Liverpool star Jarell Quansah was part of a back three which kept a clean sheet at the Etihad while Czech striker Patrik Schick has netted in his last two Champions League starts.

Bayer Leverkusen expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Flekken; Belocian, Bade, Quansah; Arthur, Maza, García, Poku; Tillman, Kofane; Schick.

Newcastle news

Nick Pope is set to miss out once more but Newcastle have one of the strongest No.2 goalkeepers around in Aaron Ramsdale.

The Magpies rotated in the 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday so are likely to recall Joelinton and Sandro Tonali to the midfield three.

Summer signing Yoane Wissa finally saw his first action for Newcastle in that Burnley game, coming on in the 74th minute, and will hope to play a part from the bench again.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon.

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle stats

– The previous meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle came in the 2002-03 UEFA Champions League campaign, with the Magpies winning 3-1 both home and away.

– Bayer Leverkusen have won their last two UEFA Champions League games without conceding.

– Newcastle are winless in their last three games against German sides in European competition (D1 L2), with both of those defeats coming under Eddie Howe.

– Bayer Leverkusen have won two of their last three UEFA Champions League games against English opposition (L1), including on MD5 away to Manchester City (2-0).

– Newcastle have won only one of their five away games in the UEFA Champions League since their return to the competition in 2023-24 (D2 L2).

– Only Ajax (37), Eintracht Frankfurt (37) and Pafos (43) have taken fewer shots in the UEFA Champions League this season than Bayer Leverkusen (49) – however the German side have scored with eight of their 16 shots on target.

– Newcastle United’s Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon have both scored four times in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle predictions

This looks a tough game to call, with doubts hanging over both sides.

Newcastle have been poor on the road this season but on occasion they’ve clicked, winning 4-0 at Union SG and 4-1 at Everton in their last Premier League away game.

And but for Cristian Romero’s last-gasp slow-motion overhead kick that denied them victory over Spurs, Howe’s men would have taken nine points out of nine since losing to Marseille.

Leverkusen’s form at the BayArena has been rather skittish.

They’ve lost twice at home in the Bundesliga and were thrashed 7-2 in front of their own fans by Paris Saint-Germain. But they’ve scored freely at the BayArena with 16 goals in seven top-flight games.

The 2/1 about Leverkusen is tempting but, with neither particularly trustworthy, a draw makes sense.

Both teams have goals in them so head to the Match Result and Both Teams To score market and back Draw at 10/3.

The 11/1 for 2-2 also has some appeal.

Goalscorer punters can try a 10/1 anytime double on two of the tournament’s in-form frontmen, Patrik Schick and Anthony Gordon.

Both should be on penalty duties.