Bayern Munich vs Chelsea predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as Bayern Munich face Chelsea in the Champions League

Bayern Munich open their Champions League campaign at home to Chelsea, with both sides looking to make an early statement in the group stage.

Vincent Kompany’s team have flown out of the blocks in Germany, winning all five matches and scoring 19 goals along the way, including a 5-0 hammering of Hamburg.

Harry Kane has been central to that run, starting the season with eight goals in five games. The boyhood Arsenal fan who swears he grew up supporting Tottenham will relish the chance to score against Chelsea.

The Blues arrive unbeaten but not fully convincing, with draws against Brentford and Crystal Palace raising questions about their consistency.

They are back in the competition for the first time since 2023-24 and have history in Munich, famously lifting the trophy here in 2012 before losing heavily across their last three meetings with Bayern.

The Allianz Arena will expect another strong showing, and with Kane in this form, the German champions look well placed to make light work of Maresca’s men.

Bayern Munich team news

Vincent Kompany is missing Jamal Musiala with an ankle injury and Alphonso Davies with a knee problem, while Josip Stanisic is a doubt for personal reasons.

Those absences haven’t slowed Bayern down. They’ve scored 19 goals in five matches this season, with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise both hitting form alongside Serge Gnabry.

Harry Kane remains the focal point. He has eight goals already this campaign and 40 in 57 Champions League appearances overall, underlining why he’ll be such a threat here.

Bayern Munich expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Chelsea team news

Enzo Maresca will be without Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, and Liam Delap. Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, and Estevao are all doubts.

Cole Palmer faces a late fitness test after a groin problem.

That injury list leaves Chelsea light in defence. Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo are likely to continue at centre-back, and this will be their toughest examination so far.

Joao Pedro is set to lead the line after a lively start to the season. Palmer’s creativity and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens’ pace offer their best chance of hurting Bayern on the break.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro

How to watch and listen

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting from 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Streaming is available through Discovery+.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also provide live commentary for UK listeners.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea stats

– Bayern have won their last 21 Champions League openers, with a goal difference of 60-7 in that run.

– The German champions have lost just one of their last 11 matches against English sides in Europe.

– Chelsea have won only one of their last four Matchday 1 fixtures in the Champions League.

– Bayern have beaten Chelsea in three of their last five meetings, including a 7-1 aggregate win in 2020.

– Harry Kane has scored 19 goals in 25 Champions League appearances for Bayern.

– Joao Pedro has scored in two of his last three games for Chelsea.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea predictions

Bayern have flown out of the blocks under Vincent Kompany, scoring 19 goals in five games and brushing aside opponents at will. The Allianz Arena will expect another dominant display on Wednesday.

Chelsea are unbeaten but have been patchy. Draws against Brentford and Crystal Palace showed their vulnerability, and this is a huge step up from anything they have faced so far.

Harry Kane remains the headline act. Eight goals in five matches underline his form, and the England captain tends to relish these nights. Facing Chelsea only adds another layer of intrigue.

Chelsea still have threats of their own. Joao Pedro is in form, Palmer adds creativity, and Bynoe-Gittens has the pace to hurt Bayern on the break. That makes both teams to score a strong angle even if the hosts are favourites.

The difference is Bayern’s firepower. With Kane, Diaz, Olise and Gnabry all contributing, they should have too much over 90 minutes, even if Chelsea find a goal of their own.