Bayern Munich v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Could this be a dress rehearsal for next June’s Champions League final in Madrid? PSG and others will have plenty to say about that, but Bayern Munich v Arsenal is a genuine contender for the showpiece game in the Spanish capital.

The Gunners beat Bayern 3-1 in the league phase in last season’s competition, although that was at the Emirates. The two also went head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 Champions League, Bayern winning 1-0 in the Allianz Arena to complete a 3-2 aggregate win after the two had drawn 2-2 in London.

Having lost in the final to PSG in June, Mikel Arteta’s men have started with two wins out of two so far (1-0 at Inter and a 3-0 home win over Lille). Bayern thrashed Bodo/Glimt 5-0 but then played out a dramatic 3-3 draw away to another Norwegian side, Viking Stavanger.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 21 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Bayern Munich news

Michael Olise is suspended after being sent off at Viking last week. He was shown a second yellow card for throwing the ball at an opponent. Vincent Kompany called it “100% his fault”.

Jamal Musiala is out with a thigh injury, and Manuel Neuer is a doubt with fluid on his foot. Jonas Urbig will deputise again if needed.

Kompany, himself, has a hip injury but will be on the touchline.

Arsenal team news

William Saliba remains out with the back injury he aggravated at the World Cup. The France international has returned to training on grass but is yet to play this season.

Piero Hincapie (ankle) and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) are also set to miss out.

Mikel Arteta is again likely to go with Kai Havertz up front, with Viktor Gyokeres on the bench.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal odds

Bayern are 21/20 favourites to win the game and move to seven points in the 36-team group table.

Arsenal are 23/10 to make it three wins out of three in Europe this season, while The Draw is 11/4.

In the outright betting, Arsenal are 11/2 third favourites to win the Champions League, with Bayern fourth best at 6/1.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal prediction

While Arsenal were grinding out a 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Bayern were smashing RB Leipzig 6-1.

The hosts will be out for revenge after losing to Arsenal last season and although Olise is a loss, the hosts have the firepower to break through the Gunners’ staunch rearguard.

It’s obvious but Harry Kane just has to be a bet at odds-against.

The England striker has scored in his last nine Champions League games while, over the years, he’s netted 15 times in his 22 matches against Arsenal.

As for latest form, Kane has 11 goals in his last nine games for club and country so back him to score in a Bayern win at 2/1.

Luis Diaz bagged a hat-trick at the weekend in Munich’s rout of Leipzig and is another to look at in the anytime scorer markets – especially as he blasted home seven goals for Bayern in last season’s Champions League.

A Bet Builder of Kane to score, Diaz to score and a Bayern win pays 15/2.