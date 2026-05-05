Bayern Munich v PSG: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Following a nine-goal thriller at the Parc des Princes, Bayern Munich and PSG face each other again in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

A Joao Neves header and braces from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele gave PSG a 5-2 win in the first leg, but Bayern cut the deficit to one to set up a scintillating second leg in Munich.

PSG are looking to win back-to-back Champions League titles, while Bayern Munich have a treble in their sights after winning the Bundesliga and reaching the DFB-Pokal final.

Bayern Munich v PSG kick-off time

Bayern Munich v PSG kicks off at 20.00 BST on Wednesday, May 6 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich v PSG how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Bayern Munich team news

Serge Gnabry is ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury, and Raphael Guerreiro won’t be available due to a hamstring injury.

Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl have both been sidelined with muscle injuries, although they are now back in training and the former was an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw with Heidenheim at the weekend.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will be back in the dugout after serving a one-match touchline ban during the first leg against PSG.

PSG team news

Achraf Hakimi pulled up with a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the semi-final first leg and has now been ruled out of action for a few weeks.

Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to fill in at right-back and Fabian Ruiz will then take his place in the midfield three.

Second-choice goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier remains sidelined with a thigh injury, but Matvey Safonov should be fit to start between the sticks after suffering cramps in the first leg.

Bayern Munich v PSG odds

Bayern are seen as the favourites for this fixture and can be backed at 8/11 to get the win at home. PSG are 3/1 to win both legs, while a draw in 90 minutes is 17/4.

But PSG hold the aggregate lead after winning 5-4 last week and the bookies can’t pick a favourite in the ‘To Qualify’ market, with both sides at 19/20.

In the outright tournament betting, Bayern and PSG are both quoted at 2/1, while Arsenal are a fraction behind them at 9/4. Atleti are the 8/1 outsiders to lift the trophy.

Bayern Munich v PSG prediction

The first leg was one of the greatest Champions League games of all time, and we’re expecting these two sides to produce another goal-laden affair.

PSG looked to have placed one foot in the final when they took a 5-2 lead in the first leg, but Bayern Munich showed great character to reduce the deficit.

The Bundesliga side now have home advantage for the second leg, and they have won their last two encounters with PSG at the Allianz Arena.

It’s difficult to predict who will reach the final, but we’re backing Bayern Munich to win in normal time and both teams to score at 5/4.

Luis Diaz has enjoyed playing against PSG this season, scoring a brace against them in the group stage before registering a goal and an assist in the semi-final first leg.

The Colombia international will back himself against Zaire-Emery, and he’s 8/13 to score or assist in the second leg.