Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

They can’t do it again, can they? History should warn us that Real Madrid are never out of a Champions League tie – even when they lose the first leg at home.

But, despite swatting aside Manchester City in the last 16, it looks as if Real have run into the wrong team at the wrong time in Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane’s side thrashed Atalanta 10-2 in the last round and a 2-1 win in Madrid puts them in the box seat for this quarter-final, second leg in Germany. Bayern warmed up for it with a 5-0 victory over St. Pauli at the weekend, a result which made it 13 wins and two draws in their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 15 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 2 & HBO Max.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany was able to rest several key men, including Kane, for that thrashing of St. Pauli which put them 12 clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Remarkably, Bayern now have a bigger goal difference (+78) than they do points (76).

Kane and Luis Diaz, who have netted 16 times between them in the Champions League this season after bagging a goal each in the first leg, will both return to the starting XI.

Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and teenage talent Lennart Karl are both missing with injury.

Real Madrid team news

Once again, Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa must cope without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Rodrygo.

His hand is further weakened due to French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni being suspended.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid odds

Bayern are now 9/4 joint-favourites with Arsenal to win the Champions League after winning the first leg 2-1 in Spain.

They were 11/10 favourites to win in the Bernabeu and the Bavarians are 8/15 to produce another victory in Germany. Real Madrid are 18/5 to win on the night while The Draw is 4/1.

Bayern are just 1/10 to qualify while Real are now out to 11/2 to make the semis. The Spaniard, who could only draw 1-1 at home with Girona at the weekend, trade at 20/1 to lift the trophy for an incredible 16th time.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid prediction

Bayern’s win in the first leg narrowed Real’s all-time head-to-head record in this fixture to 13-12. They’ve played out just four draws.

Despite that victory in the Bernabeu, the Bundesliga leaders will have been frustrated not to have completely killed off the tie after going 2-0 up.

Real Madrid’s hopes of making the semis were lifted by Kylian Mbappe pulling one back in the 74th minute and, as the tournament’s top scorer with 14 goals, he’s worth a bet to add another in the second leg too.

Goals look on the cards – the XG in the first leg was Real Madrid 1.97 and 2.99 Bayern – so there’s scope here to play a Bet Builder.

Try a Bayern win, with Luis Diaz (six goals in his last five at home) and Mbappe to score anytime. That combo pays around 7/1.

The Germans are the better team and can complete the job with a convincing home win. Try 3-1 at 10/1.