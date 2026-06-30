Belgium v Senegal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

The feeling that Belgium’s Golden Generation missed their moment persists even though the 2026 iteration topped Group G. Draws with Egypt (1-1) and Iran (0-0) actually put the Belgians in danger of not even making the last 32 but a closing encounter with New Zealand was always in the back pocket and they ran out comfortable 5-1 winners to claim first place.

Senegal lost their admittedly tough two opening games: 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway. But they scraped through as one of the eight best third-placed teams, the only side in that bunch to do so with just three points. That came after they achieved the necessary goal difference boost by hammering Iraq 5-0 in their final match.

At one point, it seemed that Senegal would be facing England in the last 32. Belgium would surely have preferred that scenario to have played out as this showdown in Seattle looks one that could genuinely go either way now that the Lions of Teranga have found their bite.

Belgium v Senegal kick-off time

Belgium v Senegal kicks off at 9pm BST (1pm local) on Wednesday, July 1 at the Seattle Stadium.

Belgium v Senegal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 8.15pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Belgium team news

Jeremy Doku missed the draw with Iran due to illness and then flew back to England to attend the birth of his first child.

He returned to the squad and played the first 56 minutes in the win over New Zealand, with boss Rudi Garcia saying he wasn’t ready to last the full 90.

But the the jinking Manchester City winger is a key player and will surely not be hooked so early this time.

Romelu Lukaku got his first goal of the tournament after coming on as a substitute against the Kiwis but will likely start on the bench again.

Senegal team news

Senegal’s first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy missed the win over Qatar with a knee problem.

He’s returned to the camp after leaving for treatment so will be assessed nearer kick-off. Mory Diaw will start between the sticks again if Mendy doesn’t make it.

Veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly was dropped for the game against Qatar after a poor tournament so far and could miss out again.

Belgium v Senegal odds

Belgium are 6/5 favourites to win in 90 minutes and move into the last 16. Senegal are 5/2 while The Draw is 11/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Belgium are 4/6 to go through while Senegal are 7/5 to advance.

The winners play either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last 16 so this could be a favourable part of the draw.

But in the outright market, both teams are still way down the betting with Belgium 66/1 and Senegal 160/1.

Belgium v Senegal prediction

Senegal have had problems off the pitch with rumours of unpaid contracts and even catering issues.

But, with qualification in doubt, they showed their quality with a convincing win over Qatar and are definitely dangerous opponents for Belgium.

It’s a tough one to call though, and maybe this goes beyond 90 minutes.

So the best bets here could lie in the goalscorer markets.

Ismaila Sarr has already scored three times in this tournament and, going back to the start of 2025, the Crystal Palace attacker has eight goals in his last 17 appearances for Senegal.

That run includes strikes against England, the Republic of Ireland and Norway so he can thrive against European opposition.

For Belgium, Leandro Trossard scored twice against Qatar and could easily have had more. Like Sarr, he pops up in dangerous attacking situations time and time again.

A double on both finding the net pays an attractive 17/1.