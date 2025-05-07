Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Bodo/Glimt host Tottenham in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final clash in Norway.

Tottenham looked to be cruising into the final after racing into a 3-0 lead in North London, but true to form, they did what Spurs do best: found a way to make it complicated.

Ulrik Saltnes’ late goal for Bodo was the kind of moment that made long-suffering Spurs fans wince and neutrals chuckle knowingly. It’s never straightforward with this lot.

This is a club that’s mastered the art of the nearly moment. A Champions League final, a couple of League Cup collapses, allowing Leicester to win the Premier League, and just one trophy in the last 30-odd years.

When they looked home and dry last week, you could almost hear the whisper: “Don’t do it again.” But they just might.

Their Premier League form is a disaster, James Maddison is out for the season, and Son Heung-min remains short of full fitness.

Throw in a plastic pitch in the Arctic Circle, a hostile atmosphere, and a side that’s already scalped Lazio and Olympiacos, and you’ve got the makings of another famous European chapter… Just not the one Spurs were hoping for.





Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction

Tottenham’s 3-1 first-leg win flattered Bodo slightly. The visitors had just one shot on target, but naturally, it went in, and that late strike from Saltnes has turned a cruise into a nervy return trip.

Back on home soil, where they’ve not lost since September, Kjetil Knutsen’s side will fancy their chances.

They’ve already taken down Lazio in the Arctic, and the return of key trio Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen will add bite and some creativity.

Spurs, by contrast, arrive without key players. Their last two away games in the Premier League ended in a 5-1 hammering at Anfield and a limp 1-1 draw at West Ham. This is not a team that travels well or protects leads especially well.

We’re backing Bodo/Glimt to win the match in 90 minutes and level the tie on aggregate. It’s not an easy place to go, so it’ll only take one early goal, and Spurs will be giving off serious ‘another European implosion’ vibes.

As far as goals go, this one should open up quickly. Bodo have scored in 13 straight Europa League games, and both teams have found the net in five of Spurs’ last six in this competition.

Bodo/Glimt team news

Bodo were missing several key players in the first leg but are expected to be much closer to full strength here.

Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen are all available again after suspension, with only Gaute Vetti and Sory Diarra sidelined through injury.

Ulrik Saltnes is a near-certain starter after scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Kasper Hogh will hope to lead the line again after bagging two goals off the bench in their last league outing.

Bodo/Glimt expected line-up

Haikin – Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjorkan – Berg, Evjen, Saltnes – Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Tottenham team news

Tottenham are set to be without James Maddison for the remainder of the season after the England playmaker suffered a knee injury in the first leg.

Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min are both doubts, with Solanke nursing a thigh issue and Son only recently returning to full training after a calf strain.

Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin are also out, while Ange Postecoglou may consider changes in midfield after recent struggles to control games on the road.

Pedro Porro, Christian Romero, Mickey van de Ven and Destiny Udogie will aim to protect Vicario.

Maddison’s absence may mean Kulusevski plays in a deeper role before Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski – Johnson, Solanke, Tel

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham: How to watch and listen

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ at 20:00 on Thursday, May 8. Commentary is also available via BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT 2.





Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham stats

– Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last nine home matches across competitions.

– The Norwegian side scored 28 goals across those nine matches, netting three or more on six occasions.

– Both teams have scored in 12 of Bodo’s 15 Europa League matches this season.

– Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 away matches.

– Spurs have conceded in nine of their last 10 road fixtures across all competitions.

– Spurs have lost 14 matches in which both teams have scored across all competitions this season.

– Both teams have scored in eight of Tottenham’s 13 Europa League games.

– Brennan Johnson has scored four Europa League goals this season, including inside the first minute last week.