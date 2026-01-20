This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Bodo/Glimt return to Champions League action on Tuesday night still searching for a first win of their debut league phase campaign, as Manchester City arrive at Aspmyra Stadion with top-eight qualification in their sights.

This is the penultimate round of fixtures in the new league phase format, and the gap between the two sides in the table reflects contrasting European experiences this season.

Bodo have drawn three and lost three of their six games so far, leaving them among the few sides yet to record a victory and with little margin for error in the final two rounds.

City, by contrast, have already put together four wins from six despite a difficult domestic run, and travel to Norway knowing that another victory would significantly strengthen their position.

Pep Guardiola’s side arrive under pressure after a winless start to 2026 in the Premier League, but their Champions League form has been far more convincing.

With Galatasaray to come in their final fixture, City will be keen to take control of their qualification fate here.

How to watch Bodø/Glimt v Man City

Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City kicks off at 17:45 (UK) on Tuesday at Aspmyra Stadion. The match will be shown live on Prime Video UK and TNT Sports 2.

Bodø/Glimt team news

Bodo/Glimt remain without Jostein Gundersen, who serves the third game of his suspension following his red card earlier in the competition.

Haitam Aleesami is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, which is expected to see Odin Luras Bjortuft continue alongside Villads Nielsen in central defence.

Jens Petter Hauge has been one of the brighter attacking outlets in Europe, scoring three times in six league phase appearances, and remains central to the hosts’ hopes of causing problems.

Bodø/Glimt expected lineup

(4-3-3) Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Man City team news

Manchester City travel with a lengthy injury and availability list that continues to test Guardiola’s squad depth.

Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips and Omar Marmoush are all unavailable, while Phil Foden is a doubt.

January signing Antoine Semenyo is not eligible until the knockout rounds, which could prompt further rotation after Saturday’s derby defeat.

Guardiola is expected to freshen things up, with Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri all pushing for starts.

Man City expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ait-Nouri; Reijnders, O’Reilly; Cherki, Mukasa, Doku; Haaland

Bodø/Glimt v Man City stats

– Bodo/Glimt have drawn three and lost three of their six Champions League league phase matches.

– The Norwegian side are four points adrift of the top 24 with two games remaining.

– Manchester City have won four, drawn one and lost one of their six league phase fixtures.

– City are unbeaten away from home in the competition this season, with two wins and a draw.

– Guardiola’s side have yet to win a Premier League game in 2026.

– Bodo/Glimt have played only two matches since late November, both friendlies.

Bodø/Glimt v Manchester City predictions

City’s domestic form makes this trip less straightforward than it might appear on paper, but their European performances have been far more controlled and consistent.

They have managed games well in the Champions League, even with a depleted defence, and their away record in the competition offers encouragement.

Bodo’s freshness could help them compete early, particularly against a City side that has already played six matches since the turn of the year.

The hosts have shown they can trouble high-level opposition, and their scoring record across competitions suggests they are capable of contributing here. Man City to win and both teams to score at 5/4 appeals for that reason.

Ultimately, City’s depth and attacking quality should tell, but this is likely to be competitive for long spells before the visitors pull clear.

Erling Haaland, in particular, should feel confident of getting back to his best. You can back him to score first at 11/5.