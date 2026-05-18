Bournemouth v Man City: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

After winning the FA Cup, Manchester City turn their attention back to the Premier League title race when they travel to Bournemouth.

City are currently on the tail of league leaders Arsenal and need to win their remaining two games, while also hoping that the Gunners drop points.

But they are facing a Bournemouth side that are on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and could potentially secure Champions League qualification.

Bournemouth v Man City kick-off time

Bournemouth v Man City kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday, May 19 at the Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Bournemouth team news

Ryan Christie was originally shown a yellow card for a foul on Fulham’s Timothy Castagne, but that was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

The Scotland international will now begin serving a three-match suspension, and Tyler Adams is expected to replace him in the middle of the park.

Julio Soler remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Lewis Cook is back in training and could make his return against City.

Justin Kluivert is looking to make his first appearance since January after being back in the matchday day for their last game against Fulham.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola now has a fully fit squad at his disposal following Rodri’s return from injury in the FA Cup final.

Rayan Cherki was a surprise omission from the City starting line-up for the match, with Guardiola picking Omar Marmoush.

The France international replaced Marmoush at half-time at Wembley and should reclaim his starting spot against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth v Man City odds

Man City are 8/11 favourites to get the victory that will keep their Premier League title challenge alive.

Bournemouth are 15/4 to pick up all three points in their final home game of the season, while the draw is 7/2.

In the title betting, Man City are now 4/1 to win the Premier League, and Arsenal are just 2/9.

Bournemouth v Man City prediction

Man City have a brilliant record against Bournemouth, winning 18 of the last 19 games between the two sides.

The Cherries have beaten City only once and that match came in November 2024, when Antoine Semenyo scored the opening goal.

Despite their poor record in this fixture, Bournemouth must be full of confidence at the moment. They are 16 games without defeat, which is currently the longest unbeaten run in Europe’s top five leagues.

We’re expecting a close-fought game between two very strong sides, but City’s firepower should just give them the edge.

City to win by a one-goal margin is available at 3/1, and that bet has worked on their last two trips to the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo is set to make his first trip to the stadium since leaving Bournemouth for City in the January transfer window.

The winger is fresh off an FA Cup final winner and is 2/1 to score anytime against his former club.