Bournemouth v Sunderland: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Despite their poor Premier League form, Bournemouth and Sunderland are enjoying their maiden Europa League campaigns.

Bournemouth secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Sturm Graz in midweek, and an injury-time goal from Noah Sadiki gave Sunderland a 2-1 win away at Torreense.

But attention now turns back to the Premier League, and the Cherries lost 5-1 away at Chelsea last weekend, while the Black Cats lost 2-0 at home to Brighton.

Bournemouth v Sunderland kick-off time

Bournemouth v Sunderland kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, October 18 at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth v Sunderland how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports+, with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2 will provide full match commentary.

Bournemouth team news

After being named on the bench against Sturm Graz, James Hill, Adrien Truffert, Ryan Christie and Rayan are all expected to return to the starting line-up.

Justin Kluivert and Amine Adli both made late substitute appearances in midweek after recovering from their respective injuries and will be pushing for more minutes.

Veljko Milosavljevic is stepping up his recovery from a quad injury and could be named in a matchday squad for the first time this season.

Alex Scott sustained a thigh injury while representing England during the international break, and was set to be out for six to eight weeks.

A scan revealed that the injury is not as bad as initially feared and that timescale has now been reduced, although the midfielder won’t be involved against Sunderland.

Eli Junior Kroupi (foot) and Julian Araujo (thigh) also remain sidelined and aren’t expected to play for the Cherries until November.

Sunderland team news

Granit Xhaka, Enzo Le Fee, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Danso and Reinildo should all get recalls as Regis Le Bris reverts to his strongest starting line-up.

Brian Brobbey and Habib Diarra were back in the matchday squad against Torreense after recovering from hamstring injuries, although they did remain unused substitutes.

The pair should get some minutes under their belt against Bournemouth, and Brobbey could potentially play from the start as fellow striker Wilson Isidior has a minor injury.

Thomas Meunier and Dan Ballard are still out with their own hamstring injuries, while Romaine Mundle is a long-term absentee after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Bournemouth v Sunderland odds

Following three draws and three defeats, Bournemouth are 11/10 to secure their first Premier League win of the season.

Sunderland are 13/5 to take all three points back to the North East, while The Draw is 5/2.

Bournemouth are 7/4 to finish the 2026/27 season in the top 10, and Sunderland are 5/1 to do likewise.

Bournemouth v Sunderland prediction

After both finishing in the top seven last season, Bournemouth and Sunderland have endured underwhelming starts to the 2026/27 campaign.

They now find themselves at the opposite end of the table, with the Cherries in 18th on three points and the Black Cats one place and one point above them.

But they both have six points in the Europa League after winning their opening two games in the competition, so that should give them some confidence.

Bournemouth are also hard to beat at home, and eight of the last 10 Premier League games at the Vitality Stadium have finished all square, including the corresponding fixture between these two sides last season.

Sunderland took the lead through Eliezer Mayenda in the first half before Evanilson came off the bench in the second half to make it 1-1.

Another draw feels like the most likely outcome here, with goals at both ends once again.

Both Teams to Score has landed in five of Bournemouth’s six Premier League games this season, while it has also happened in all of Sunderland’s four away games in all competitions.

Back a Draw and Both Teams to Score at 18/5. Another 1-1 draw is available at 13/2, and a 2-2 draw is at 14/1.

Evanilson got his first goal of the season in the defeat at Chelsea last weekend and also scored in the win over Sturm Graz. He is 9/4 to find the back of the net for a third successive game.

Brobbey appears to have recovered from his injury issue, and he netted a hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad in his last Premier League away game.

The striker will hope to pick up where he left off before the international break and is 9/4 to score at the Vitality Stadium.