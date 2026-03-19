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Manchester United continue their bid to secure a place in next season’s Champions League when they visit Bournemouth on Friday night.

United come into this game after goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko gave them a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

They now sit third in the Premier League table and hold a six-point lead over sixth-placed Chelsea, with just eight league games left in the season.

That result also strengthened the case for Michael Carrick to stay in charge beyond this season, although Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has also been linked with the Old Trafford job.

Iraola has won two and drawn three of his five games against United, including a thrilling 4-4 draw at Old Trafford earlier this campaign.

The Cherries sit 10th in the table and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League following a 0-0 draw with Burnley last weekend.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man Utd

Bournemouth v Man Utd kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday, March 20 at the Vitality Stadium. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 19:30.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Bournemouth team news

Tyler Adams was substituted just five minutes into the reverse fixture against Manchester United back in December after suffering a torn knee ligament injury.

The midfielder returned to action in February but missed last weekend’s goalless draw with Burnley after picking up a new injury in training, and he won’t be available against the Red Devils.

Lewis Cook and Julio Soler are both sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Justin Kluivert remains out after undergoing surgery on his left knee in January.

Ben Gannon-Doak was back among the substitutes against Burnley following a lengthy lay-off and will be looking to make his first appearance since November.

Bournemouth expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan; Evanilson

Man Utd team news

Lisandro Martinez is set to miss his fifth game in a row with a calf injury, although Carrick has stated the centre-back should be back after the March international break.

Fellow centre-back Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined with a long-term back injury and Patrick Dorgu is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Despite missing training earlier this week due to illness, Noussair Mazraoui should be available for selection against Bournemouth.

Mason Mount was back in the matchday squad for the 3-1 win over Aston Villa but remained an unused substitute at Old Trafford.

The England international isn’t fit enough to start but will be hoping to make an outing off the bench at the Vitality Stadium.

Man Utd expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Bournemouth vs Man Utd stats

– Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D3), scoring more goals in these five (13) than they did in their first 12 against the Red Devils in the division (10).

– Manchester United have lost just two of their eight away Premier League games against Bournemouth (W4 D2). Their last two visits to the Vitality Stadium have seen them come from behind to draw.

– Bournemouth are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since November 2019, when they had two goalless draws followed by a 1-0 win against Manchester United. Overall they’ve kept nine clean sheets this season, only keeping more in the top-flight in 2016-17 and 2018-19 (10).

– Bournemouth have drawn each of their last four Premier League games, three of which have been goalless. The last side to draw five consecutive matches in the competition were Fulham in the 2020-21 season.

– Bournemouth have won three of their four Friday night games in the Premier League, with the exception being a 4-2 loss at Liverpool in the opening game this season.

– Manchester United have won just one of their five away Friday night games in the Premier League (D2 L2), beating Aston Villa 1-0 in August 2015.

– Since Michael Carrick took charge of Manchester United in January, the Red Devils have won more Premier League games (7) and more Premier League points (22) than any other side.

– Each of Casemiro’s last five Premier League goals this season have been assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Only Marcus Rashford has been set up by the same player more in a single campaign for United in the competition (6 by Fernandes in 2022-23).

– Fernandes has been involved in eight goals in his eight Premier League games against Bournemouth (4 goals, 4 assists), though only two of these (2 goals, 0 assists) have come at the Vitality Stadium.

– Fernandes has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 away Premier League appearances (2 goals, 9 assists). His nine away assists is also the most by a Manchester United player in a single season.

– Fernandes has created six or more chances in each of his last three Premier League games, the first player to do so since Trent Alexander-Arnold in December 2023. No player on record (from 2003-04) has created six or more chances in four successive appearances in the competition.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd predictions

Bournemouth hold the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League, and they also have a strong recent record against Manchester United.

But United are now in a much stronger position following Carrick’s arrival, and an away win is available at 15/13.

The Red Devils have been drawing at half-time in all four of their Premier League away games under Carrick and that leads us to back Draw-Man Utd in the Half-Time Full-Time market at 5/1.

While we’re not expecting another eight-goal thriller like in the reverse fixture, over 2.5 goals feels likely and can be backed at 7/12.

Alongside his goal against Bournemouth in the 4-4 draw earlier this season, Cunha also scored in each of his three visits to the Vitality Stadium during his time at Wolves. He’s 5/2 to score anytime.