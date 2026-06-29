Brazil v Japan: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

One of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup will see Brazil take on Japan in the Round of 32.

Both sides were unbeaten in the group stage, with Brazil drawing with Morocco before beating Haiti and Scotland 3-0. Japan drew with the Netherlands and Sweden either side of a 4-0 win over Tunisia.

The winner of the tie will meet either the Ivory Coast or Norway in New York in the last 16, before a potential quarter-final against England.

Brazil v Japan kick-off time

Brazil v Japan kicks off at 6pm BST (midday local) on Monday, June 29 at the Houston Stadium.

Brazil v Japan how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 5.15pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Brazil team news

Raphinha remains sidelined with a minor hamstring injury, but he could potentially return in the last 16 if Brazil get past Japan.

Rayan should continue to deputise for the 29-year-old on the right wing after registering an assist against Scotland, while Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior make up the rest of the front three.

Neymar has now fully recovered from a calf injury and received a rousing reception from fans after coming off the bench against Scotland to make his first appearance of the 2026 World Cup.

Japan team news

Japan have been without some key players at this World Cup, with Wataru Endo, Takumi Minamino, and Kaoru Mitoma all missing the tournament.

Takefusa Kubo then injured his left knee after colliding with Denzel Dumfries in the first group-stage match against the Netherlands and was later seen leaving the stadium in a wheelchair.

He missed the following games against Tunisia and Sweden, but has now returned to training and could be back in the matchday squad against Brazil.

Japan captain Ko Itakura was forced off in the first half against Sweden, but he is not thought to be carrying a serious injury and should be available for selection.

If the centre-back misses out, former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could take his place in Japan’s back three.

After missing the 4-0 win over Tunisia due to illness, Shuto Machino returned to the bench against Sweden.

Brazil v Japan odds

Brazil are 8/11 to get the win and continue their bid for a sixth World Cup. Japan are 23/5, while the Draw is 29/10.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Brazil are 4/11 to go through. Japan are 12/5 to advance to the last 16.

As for the outright betting, Brazil are currently at 14/1, and Japan are out at 81/1.

Brazil v Japan predictions

Having finished above Morocco to win Group C, Brazil will consider themselves unlucky to play against a team as strong as Japan in the round of 32.

Japan enjoyed famous victories against Germany and Spain at the World Cup in 2022, while they also came from 2-0 down to beat Brazil in a friendly in October 2025.

But Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel and Douglas Santos all missed that game, and that back five have conceded just one goal at this World Cup.

We still expect Japan to score, but Brazil’s front three should give them a narrow victory. Back Brazil to win and both teams to score at 3/1.

On the handicaps, Japan +1.5 is available at 2/5, and that will pay off if Brazil don’t win the game by two or more goals.

While Brazil have scored seven goals in the World Cup group stage, they only have two goalscorers. Vinicius Junior is currently the joint-second top scorer at the tournament with four goals, and Matheus Cunha is one behind him.

Vinicius Junior is currently enjoying his best spell in a Brazil shirt, and he’s 31/20 to score for a fourth successive World Cup game.

As for Japan, Ayase Ueda has registered two goals and an assist across three matches in the group stage. He’s 13/5 to score or assist against Brazil.