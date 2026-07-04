Brazil v Norway: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

A stat: Brazil have played 88 teams in international football and beaten all of them apart from one. You’ve guessed it, the exception is Norway, who have won two and drawn two of the four meetings against the samba stars. That includes a shock 2-1 win in the 1998 World Cup.

Brazil, as they always do, topped their group after following up an opening 1-1 draw against Morocco with a pair of straightforward 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Japan were a tough last-32 draw, but the Selecao fought back from a goal down to sink the Samurai Blue and snatched a 2-1 victory in added time thanks to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

Norway had to come through a tough group which featured France and Senegal. But a pair of opening wins over Iraq (4-1) and the Senegalese (3-2) allowed boss Stale Solbakken to rest 10 of his starting XI against France (lost 4-1). Erling Haaland and co returned for the opening knockout game and the striker struck late with his fifth goal of the tournament to edge out the Ivory Coast 2-1 in the last 32.

Brazil v Norway kick-off time

Brazil v Norway kicks off at 9pm BST on Sunday (4pm local), July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Brazil v Norway how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 8pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Brazil team news

With so many big names shining, will Neymar finally get to have an impact on this World Cup?

Brazil’s all-time top scorer (79 goals to Pele’s 77) has only played 14 minutes so far and seems to be down the pecking order behind Real Madrid teenager Endrick when it comes to Carlo Ancelotti’s bench options in attack.

There’s even a chance Endrick could start here with Lucas Paqueta undergoing intensive treatment on a hamstring injury that forced him off in the win over Japan.

Barcelona’s Raphinha continues to be dogged by the same problem so Bournemouth winger Rayan is set to start again while Martinelli will be pushing for more game time after his late winner against the Japanese.

Norway team news

Solbakken’s 4-3-3 is well ingrained and is clearly getting the best out of Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City striker has an amazing 63 goals in 50 appearances for his country and will look to improve that against one of his arch-rivals from the Premier League, Arsenal’s Gabriel.

Patrick Berg has played his way back into favour and should start on the left of midfield after his impressive display against the Ivory Coast.

Brazil v Norway odds

Brazil are 5/6 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Norway are the 3/1 underdogs while The Draw is 5/2.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Brazil are 4/9 to go through while Norway are 15/8 to advance.

The winner plays either England or Mexico in Miami.

Brazil v Norway prediction

Brazil haven’t beaten a European team in a knockout tie since they won the World Cup in 2002.

So any idea that Norway will feel intimidated by those iconic yellow shirts doesn’t hold water.

This is a fascinating one to call, and arguments can be made for both sides. Therefore, it may pay to look to other bets as opposed to the win market.

Any odds-against quote for Haaland to score anytime is worth taking so back him to bag his sixth goal of the tournament at 13/10.

Vinicius Junior has four goals so far and also struck the post against Japan. He’s 7/5 to wheel away in celebration again. A double on both star forwards finding the net pays 9/2.

There’s also a good 13/2 double on offer in one of the side markets and that’s Antonio Nusa and Casemiro both to have one or more shots on target.

Nusa has been a lively presence and scored a great goal against the Ivory Coast while Casemiro is always a threat in the box, especially in the air, and equalised against Japan.

Casemiro is 3/1 to have a headed shot on target and 13/2 to score with a header. Both are good options.