Brentford vs Man City predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as Brentford play host to Man City in the Premier League on Super Sunday.

Brentford welcome Manchester City to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, aiming to follow up last weekend’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Keith Andrews’ side sits clear of the early relegation zone thanks to points taken from fellow relegation candidates like Ruben Amorim’s side, though consistency has been harder to find.

City arrive after a 2-2 draw with Monaco in midweek, part of an inconsistent run that has seen goals flow but points dropped. Pep Guardiola’s men remain among the league’s most dangerous sides, but their schedule has been heavy.

This will be their seventh game since mid-September, compared to Brentford’s four. Fatigue could be a factor, even with rotation, for a slightly new-look squad adapting to life under Guardiola.

It’s also a clash of contrasts on the touchline, with one of football’s greatest managers up against Brentford’s setpiece expert. Pep vs prep feels apt, and Brentford’s corners and counters will be central to their hopes.

The Bees have scored at least twice in four of their last six home league games, while City boast the division’s top scorer in Erling Haaland.

Brentford have stung City before, and their record at home suggests this may not be straightforward. Both sides have the tools to make it another lively meeting.

Brentford team news

Keith Andrews has no fresh concerns after last weekend’s win over Manchester United. Reiss Nelson and Gustavo Gomes remain sidelined, while Paris Maghoma is also expected to miss out.

The back four is likely to stay settled, with Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg paired at centre-half.

Midfield options such as Mathias Jensen and Yehor Yarmoliuk give Andrews the chance to rotate, though veteran Jordan Henderson has been a mainstay so far.

Igor Thiago should again lead the line after his brace against United, supported by Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara.

Brentford expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola has no new injury concerns but will manage his squad carefully after a busy schedule. Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Aït-Nouri remain out, while Mateo Kovacic is back in training but unlikely to feature before the break.

Rico Lewis is expected to return at right-back, with Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol holding the centre.

Rodri’s minutes continue to be managed, though he should start, while Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders look set to keep their places in advanced roles.

Erling Haaland is certain to lead the line after scoring nine in six league games, with Bernardo Silva and Savinho tipped to flank him.

Manchester City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Savinho; Haaland

How to watch and listen

Brentford vs Manchester City will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 16:00 ahead of the 16:30 kick-off.

Streaming is available via Discovery+ for UK viewers, while BBC Radio 5 Live will also provide live commentary.

Brentford vs Manchester City stats

– Brentford are unbeaten at home this season (W2 D1), scoring at least twice in all three matches.

– The Bees have won four of their last six home league games, including victories over Chelsea and Manchester United.

– Manchester City have won five of the last eight meetings between the sides, scoring 12 goals to Brentford’s seven.

– City are the only Premier League side to spend more than 50% of game time in a winning position this season.

– Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in six league games, including six in three away appearances.

– Phil Foden has scored seven times against Brentford in the Premier League, with six of those coming at the Gtech.

Brentford vs Manchester City predictions

Brentford have looked lively at home, turning over Manchester United last weekend and extending an unbeaten run at the Gtech. Igor Thiago has been sharp in front of goal, while Keith Andrews’ side have made set pieces a clear weapon.

City, however, carry far greater firepower. Erling Haaland is in ruthless form, and Pep Guardiola’s side continue to generate a steady flow of chances even when performances dip.

Their away form has been patchy, but the numbers suggest they will dominate possession and create enough to break through.

Brentford can pose problems, but City’s depth and finishing quality give them the edge. Goals at both ends look likely, though an away win feels the safer call.