Brentford v Fulham: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Although seventh-placed Brentford are five places above Fulham, it’s so tight in that middle bracket of the Premier League that the visitors could go level on points with the Bees if they win Saturday’s early kick-off.

Brentford have lost just once in the top-flight since January but their charge towards a shock Champions League spot has been halted by a run of four straight draws. Still, Europe remains a very realistic prospect and this is the first of four London derbies they’ll face in the final six games.

Fulham suffered a ninth away defeat of the campaign when losing 2-0 to Liverpool last weekend. They were competitive in that game but just couldn’t take their chances.

Brentford v Fulham kick-off time

Brentford v Fulham kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, April 18 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford v Fulham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide live radio coverage.

Brentford team news

Brentford will be without Jordan Henderson (knock) and Rico Henry (thigh) for the short hop to the Gtech (the two grounds are less than five miles apart).

Defender Aaron Hickey also looks set to miss out with a thigh injury but Mikkel Damsgaard will hopefully be fit again following an illness.

Fulham team news

Fulham’s treatment room is less busy than many of their Premier League rivals.

But Kenny Tete (ankle) and Harrison Reed (knee) are both out for at least another week.

Kevin will be out for longer but is hoping to play again before the end of the season.

Brentford v Fulham odds

Brentford, who have won seven, drawn six and lost three of their 16 home league games, are 11/10 to bank all three points.

Fulham are 9/4 for the win while The Draw is 11/4.

Brentford start the weekend five points off fifth place. They’re 20/1 for a Top 5 finish.

Brentford v Fulham prediction

Fulham don’t have a great record on the road this season but they won 3-2 at the Gtech last term and have beaten Brentford in each of the last three meetings.

Marco Silva’s men have been creating plenty of chances (41 shots in their last two Premier League games) and if they keep that up the goals should come.

While Brentford are strong at home, only two teams have played out more home draws and that looks the best option here.

And it could be another entertaining one. Brentford have drawn their last two home games (v Wolves and Brentford) 2-2 and a repeat of that is 12/1.

Fulham have been better in the second half of games so also take a look at Brentford/Draw in the Half Time/Full Time market.

Brentford to be leading at the break before Fulham hit back to take a point is priced at 14s.