Brentford v Tottenham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After helping Tottenham avoid relegation from the Premier League in 2025-26, Roberto De Zerbi begins his first full season in charge of the club with an away game against Brentford.

Spurs are determined to get back on the right track and have supported the manager in the transfer market, spending £237million on new players this summer.

Brentford had a much more successful 2025-26 campaign as Keith Andrews led them to ninth place, matching their joint-highest Premier League finish.

Brentford v Tottenham kick-off time

Brentford v Tottenham kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, August 22 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford v Tottenham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Brentford team news

Sepp van den Berg is set to miss the opening two months of the season due to an injury, leaving Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins as the centre-back duo.

Antoni Milambo remains sidelined after suffering a season-ending ACL injury on international duty in October last year.

Club-record signing Mamadou Sangare should go straight into the starting line-up, forming part of a midfield trio alongside Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen.

Fellow new signings Jannik Schuster, Jaidon Anthony and Callum Wilson will all be in the matchday squad, but may start on the bench.

Tottenham team news

A lot has changed at Tottenham this summer and Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Sandro Tonali are all in line to make their competitve debuts for the club against Brentford.

Fellow summer signing Matheus Fernandes has been dealing with a calf issue in pre-season, but should at least be in the matchday squad.

Micky Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie did not feature at all in pre-season and are major doubts for this game, while Pedro Porro may have to settle for a place on the bench as he has only just returned to training his successful World Cup campaign.

James Maddison has had to be managed carefully as he continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, playing just 45 minutes across pre-season.

Mohammed Kudus has not played since January due to a thigh issue, and while he is close to a return, the Brentford game will come too soon for him.

With Kudus still unavailable and a deal for Manchester City’s Savinho still yet to be agreed, De Zerbi may hand Mikey Moore a start on the right wing.

Dominic Solanke is back in training after recovering from an ankle injury, although Richarlison is still expected to lead the line.

Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski definitely won’t feature and are all still some way from a return to action.

Brentford v Tottenham odds

Brentford are 6/4 to start the 2026/27 season with a win in front of their home fans, while Tottenham are 15/8 to take away all three points away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

The draw can be backed at 11/4.

Brentford v Tottenham predictions

Despite their struggles last season, Tottenham took four points from their two Premier League games against Brentford.

Former Brentford boss Thomas Frank was in charge of Spurs for both of those games, overseeing a 2-0 victory in December and a 0-0 draw on New Year’s Day.

The 0-0 draw was at Brentford and four of their five Premier League meetings at the Gtech Community Stadium have ended all square, including two 2-2 draws.

That leads us to back a draw and both teams to score at 7/2.

Tonali scored just 16 minutes into his Premier League debut for Newcastle and will be looking to do something similar for Tottenham, having scored three goals across five previous appearances against Brentford.

The Italy international impressed in pre-season and is 8/1 to score anytime.

Alongside Tonali, Mathys Tel was another one of Spurs’ best players in pre-season, registering one goal and three assists across five friendlies. He’s 9/5 to score or assist against Brentford.

For Brentford, Igor Thiago may have had an underwhelming World Cup campaign, but he is still coming off the back of a 22-goal Premier League season. The striker is 11/8 to score anytime against Spurs.