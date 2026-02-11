This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal will look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table when they visit Brentford on Thursday night.

They won 3-0 at home to Sunderland at the weekend but were left deflated when Manchester City came from behind to beat Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners have a six-point lead at the top of the table, but that could fall to three points before they face Brentford, as Manchester City take on Fulham 24 hours earlier.

Brentford are also in good form and go into the match following back-to-back away victories over Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Those results boosted their hopes of European qualification and left them seventh in the Premier League, just five points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

The Bees now return to familiar territory, and only Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have left the Gtech Community Stadium with all three points this season.

How to watch Brentford v Arsenal

Brentford v Arsenal kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, February 11 at the Gtech Community Stadium. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Brentford team news

Brentford will be without Kevin Schade, who is serving the second of a three-game ban following his sending-off at Aston Villa.

Loanee Reiss Nelson is ineligible to face his parent club and Arsenal academy graduate Josh Dasilva is still working his way back from a knee injury suffered in February 2024.

Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo remain sidelined after they both sustained anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries earlier in the season.

Brentford expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka has now missed Arsenal’s last three matches with a hip issue after withdrawing from the warm-up against Leeds United.

The England international looks set to miss the Brentford game as well and is reportedly aiming for a return to action in the north London derby at the end of the month.

Leandro Trossard could be another absentee on the wing, after he picked up an injury and was subbed off in the closing stages of the 3-0 win over Sunderland.

If the Belgium international isn’t fit enough to face Brentford, Gabriel Martinelli will take his place in the starting line-up.

In midfield, Mikel Merino underwent surgery on a broken bone in his foot earlier this week and may not return until the closing stages of the season.

Max Dowman is closing in on a return to fitness following two months out with an ankle injury, but he won’t be available for selection against Brentford.

Martin Odegaard missed the wins over Chelsea and Sunderland through injury, although the issue isn’t serious and a late fitness test will determine if he can feature against Brentford.

But even if he is fit, the club captain may have to settle for a place on the bench as Kai Havertz has been in impressive form in recent weeks.

Viktor Gyokeres will be looking to reclaim his place in the starting line-up after coming off the bench to score a brace against Sunderland.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Brentford vs Arsenal stats

– Arsenal lost 2-0 in their first Premier League away game against Brentford but have since won their last three by an aggregate score of 7-1.

– Brentford have won just one of their last 11 home London derbies in the Premier League (D6 L4) and are winless in seven since a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in August 2024.

– Arsenal have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League London derbies (W17 D5). They’ve also lost just one of their last 20 away games against fellow London sides (W14 D5).

– Mikel Arteta has won 41 of his 67 Premier League London derbies as manager, the best win rate (61%) of anyone to take charge of at least 20.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W9 D3).

– But the Gunners are without a win or a goal (D1 L2) in any of their last three Thursday games.

– Arsenal have kept clean sheets in three of their last four Premier League away matches, only conceding in the 3-2 win at Bournemouth.

– Igor Thiago has scored nine goals in his last 10 Premier League home games, netting four braces in that run. Erling Haaland is the only Premier League player with more home goals this season.

– Having scored just seven goals in his first 24 appearances for Arsenal, Viktor Gyokeres has netted six goals in his past eight appearances in all competitions.

Brentford vs Arsenal predictions

Brentford and Arsenal are two of the most in-form sides in the Premier League, and they’ll both believe they can take all three points.

Five of the last six Premier League fixtures between Brentford and Arsenal have been level at the break and if you think that’ll happen again, you can back a draw at half-time at 11/8.

But we expect Arsenal to ultimately maintain their impressive record in this fixture, and the Gunners are 72/100 to secure the win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Eight of the nine Premier League matches between Brentford and Arsenal have featured fewer than four goals, and under 3.5 goals in this fixture is available at 21/50.

Gyokeres has been in great form in 2026 and is now starting to look like the player we saw at Sporting CP last season. He’s 6/4 to score anytime against Brentford.